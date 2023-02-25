BATAVIA — The Scholastic Bowl hosted by Genesee Valley BOCES gives area high schoolers a forum to demonstrate and be recognized for intellectual excellence.
Teams are given the opportunity to interact with academically talented students from other districts.
This year’s teams included students from Alexander, Attica, Elba, Byron-Bergen, Le Roy, Pavilion, Pembroke, Oakfield-Alabama and Alden central schools, along with the Batavia City School District and Notre Dame High School. Teams competed against each other for six weeks, and then the top three teams advanced to the finals.
“One of the reasons we run programs like Scholastic Bowl is we want to give kids a way to connect with other classmates and be ambassadors for their school in ways beyond athletics,” said Coordinator Steve Nole of Enrichment Services at Genesee Valley BOCES in a news release.
During the competition students were asked questions which demanded quick recall of facts from all academic areas, along with general knowledge, current events, sports and the arts. Each competition consisted of three rounds, and all questions had a 10 point value.
This year teams from Elba, Batavia, and Pavilion met for the final competition. Round one consisted of a nine minute toss-up, followed by a one minute lightning round, and a six minute toss-up.
This year the winner with a score of 300 was Elba. Pavilion came in second with a score of 290, and Batavia came in third with a score of 240.
Ian Keberle is one of three seniors who competed for Elba. He said the preparation for the competition is a lot of fun and he enjoys all the work that goes into it.
“My favorite part is the pace of the event and I had great teammates too,” he said.
Elba’s coach is Aaron Balko. He’s been coaching for six years and helped rebuild the program in recent years.
“I really enjoy spending time with everyone and the camaraderie they develop as a team is what I enjoy,” he said. “I feel like a lot of focus is put on athletics which is great, but academics should be celebrated as well.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.