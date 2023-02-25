Elba students top Scholastic Bowl

The Elba Central School Scholastic Bowl team is shown during a recent competition. The team won this year’s championship.

BATAVIA — The Scholastic Bowl hosted by Genesee Valley BOCES gives area high schoolers a forum to demonstrate and be recognized for intellectual excellence.

Teams are given the opportunity to interact with academically talented students from other districts.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1