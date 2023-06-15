BATAVIA — A free electronics collection and recycling event is set for Saturday.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, is once again partnering with the Sunnking recycling group to offer the event. Collections will take place 8:30 a.m. to noon at the parking lot at 5130 E . Main Street Rd.
Pre-registration is requested at https://form.jotform.com/Sunnking/Hawley23.
“Recycling is a small, but impactful way we can help keep our communities clean, and I’m grateful to the good people at Sunnking for partnering with me for another year of work,” Hawley said in a news release. “Anything from cell phones to computers to TV’s can be recycled, so please, register today and help keep our communities clean.”