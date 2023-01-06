BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum will conduct its next Trivia Night at the Museum on Thursday.
The activity will start 7 p.m. This month’s topic is “Ellis Island.”
Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Those interested in attending are asked to contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
