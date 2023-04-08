Picking the right partner

Metro Creative Connection Being able to laugh with each other about real life is probably the best part of a couple’s day.

My wife came downstairs this morning with some moisture patches on under her eyes. They looked a little strange, but it’s a girl thing, and I get it, so I made a little joke and said, “Oh, maybe I should try those!” The one second look in her eyes when she softly said, “Sure dear,” spoke volumes.

I could hear what she wasn’t actually saying: “You have to be kidding me. These will not help those cargo bags under your eyes. You need a plastic surgeon, not plastic patches.” She lovingly tried to hide it, but I busted her and spoke every word I’d heard in my head. She almost fell over laughing. We both did.

