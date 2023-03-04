Emotional Fitness The best way to deal with toxic people

Metro Creative People Toxic people who want to get their way, no matter what, are manipulative, mean, and they lie like a rug. And hurting people in the process doesn’t matter to them.

Sometimes you can experience so much toxicity from other so-called human beings that you can actually become numb to it (or not notice it until after the fact). The realization that you are not supported by your peers or that someone actively tried to hurt you should be enough to get you to move on.

Unfortunately, if you carry deep wounds from years of emotional abuse, realizing that you are being mistreated can take a while. Realizing that you are not emotionally supported and are living or working in a toxic environment can take longer. But once you realize it, there is no going back.

