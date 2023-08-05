The weather is warm, graduations are over, and you’ve been to at least a couple of weddings, yet you are feeling blue.
There is apparently no obvious reason. There has been no tragedy or trauma. But while you can see that the world is going on around you, and you know it would be good to join in, for some reason you just can’t lift yourself out of the grayness that envelops you. This is classic summertime depression.
At this time of year, late July and August, depression from mild to severe is all too common. In fact, suicide rates during the summer months are higher than during the holiday season. Depression strikes millions of people every year, but most people don’t do anything to get themselves out of it, because they feel their low mood will eventually go away on its own. In some cases, it definitely can, but not in every case.
Depression can also affect your physical health, because taking care of yourself is difficult when you are depressed. You may have trouble making health care decisions, following your doctor’s directions, and dealing with physical illness. Being in a good mental place really does impact your physical health.
Even people in good physical health can have a hard time navigating daily life in the grips of depression. You may want to stay in bed and pull the covers up over your head until the feeling goes away. The problem with that is that much of the time, it will make things only worse.
Symptoms of depression vary, and there are some unusual ones that people don’t generally associate with this uncomfortable condition. For example, anxiety can be a depressive symptom, as can irritability, oversleeping, and weight gain. The most common symptoms are hopelessness, helplessness, crying, feeling tired, feeling worthless, feeling guilty, and a loss of interest in normal activities, including relationships. Depression also tends to be worse during the day. If these symptoms are present every day for at least two weeks, you should get yourself checked out by a medical professional or a therapist.
There are a number of things you can do to alleviate depression, and coming to grips with the fact that you are depressed is a big first step.
Doing simple things that are good for you can help you begin to take control of your mood and get your life back. These include watching your diet, exercising, and talking about your feelings, as well as avoiding things that can worsen your mood, like drinking alcohol or using recreational drugs.
Depression is more easily treated today than ever before. With psychotherapy, improved medications, and common-sense interventions, many, many people have been helped. You, or someone you care for, can be one of them.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of 8 books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com. Reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com
Local mental health resources
If you’re feeling lonely, isolated, depressed or stressed, there are many local resources available. They include:
n CARE AND CRISIS LINE: (585) 283-5200 or text to 741741 in Genesee and Orleans counties; (585) 283-5200 in Wyoming County.
n GENESEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH: 5130 East Main Street Rd., Batavia, (585) 344-1421; www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/mentalhealth/index.php.
n LIVINGSTON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH/COMMUNITY SERVICES: 4600 Millennium Drive, Geneseo. (585) 243-7250 or (585) 335-1711; www.livingstoncounty.us/doh.htm. Walks-in available if in crisis, but call first.
n LIVINGSTON COUNTY SUICIDE PREVENTION TASK FORCE: Visit www.gvhp.org, or like the organization on Facebook.
n MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF GENESEE AND ORLEANS COUNTIES: In Batavia, (585) 344-2611, and Albion, (585) 589-1158. The Association offers a Warm Line that provides non-crisis support to residents of Genesee and Orleans counties from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. Call (585) 813-0072.
n MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF ROCHESTER: The Association offers services in Livingston County, including the Affinity Place Warm Line which is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The hotline, staffed by peer support specialist, is available by calling (585) 563-7470.
n MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF WYOMING COUNTY: (585) 786-0080. Peers Together of Wyoming County offers a Warm Line from 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Call (585) 786-0080.
n NOYES MENTAL HEALTH and WELLNESS CLINIC: UR Medicine Noyes Health, 9221 Robert Hart Drive, Dansville. (585) 335-4316. Also, 5712 Tec Drive, Avon. (585) 658-0900. www.noyes-health.org. Call for an appointment.
n ORLEANS COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH: 14014 Route 31 West, Albion; (585) 589-7066.
n WYOMING COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH: 460 North Main St., Warsaw; (585) 786-8871; www.wyomingco.net/434/Mental-Health.
n WYOMING COUNTY SUICIDE PREVENTION COALITION: (585) 786-8871.
If you or someone you know is in suicidal crisis, call 911 or go to an emergency room.
STATE AND NATIONAL RESOURCES.
n NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LINE: 1 (800) 273-8255 (TALK). For Spanish speakers, call 1 (888) 628-9454.
n NEW YORK STATE MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE: Call 1 (844) 863-9314 for free emotional support, consultation and provider referral.
n NEW YORK STATE TEXTLINE: Text “GOT5” to 741741.
n SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE: Available 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255.
n VETERANS CRISIS LINE: 1 (800) 273-8255.
Additional information can be found online at the New York State Office of Mental Health at omh.ny.gov.