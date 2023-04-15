When you accidently make the choice to move on

When you realize you may have made the biggest mistake of your life, the obvious first thought is "How could I?"

Have you ever really “stepped in it,” as they say? Many of us have had the experience of accidently-on-purpose blowing up our world. The truth is that it is only a part of our world, even though at the moment it can seem like total planetary destruction. It’s possible to impose numerous emotional gyrations on yourself before entering into a state of acceptance, and you will.

First of all, don’t beat yourself up. When you realize you may have made the biggest mistake of your life, the obvious first thought is “How could I?” But understand that there was something driving you, and it probably wasn’t something negative.

