I got a call around the holidays from a relative I hadn’t heard from in quite a while. He’s a grown man now, with his own business, and although I was surprised to hear from him, I welcomed the call with an open heart. He said he just wanted to tell me how much he loved me, and I returned the sentiment.

We continued our communication (mostly by text) for the next couple of weeks, and then I got the “I need an angel investor” message, and I honestly thought about it… for about five seconds. It really broke my heart. I decided to make him an offer anyway, but I wanted collateral (a guitar). He “thanked me for my consideration,” and I haven’t heard from him since. When this stuff happens in families, everyone loses.

