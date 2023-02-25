Why people are leaving their jobs

Metro Creative Connection

A lot of people have really liked working from home during Covid, and if they started to feel comfortable—working in your pajamas can do that—it makes sense that they would not want to return to the office. And if the office then required them to come back, they would likely be inclined to choose something else. But this doesn’t explain why so many people have been leaving their jobs lately.

Again, you might think that money—or not earning enough of it—would be the chief reason anyone would leave their job. But the number 1 reason people give for quitting is that they don’t get along with their bosses. Number 2 is that they don’t feel they are being treated very well by management. And that tells us a lot.

