You can’t let getting older stop you

Metro Creative Connection Try to walk daily. It’s a good way to maintain your mobility and check out your neighborhood. Use trekking poles to give the upper body a little workout (and they’re helpful when hiking).

Are you on the back nine? Did you win the toss and select to receive in the second half? Do you feel like you blinked and suddenly you were past your prime? Are you getting ready for a comeback or looking for a hide-out? These are all true-life metaphors for those of us on the north side of life.

I try to walk daily, just because I want to maintain my mobility and I like to check out the neighborhood. I use trekking poles to give the upper body a little workout (and they are very helpful when we go hiking). The other day I was out, and a couple of older guys who were sharing a walker looked over at me and shouted, “Keep it up!” They must have been in their nineties.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1