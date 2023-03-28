A train platform in the foreground bears the name “Small Town.”
Viewers are invited to ascend a wooden stairway into the quaint town whose buildings are arrayed upon its hillside: a brick commercial building near the tracks, a church and more ornate homes higher up. Warm earth tones and green foliage predominate. Small traces of the forces that would transform such towns lurk at the corners of the painting, like telephone wires or an automobile at lower right.
That is the scene of artist Edmund Yaghjian’s painting, “Small Town,” which provides the inspiration for the eighth annual New Deal Writing Competition hosted by the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts.
The competition challenges writers to use a painting chosen by the GVCA staff as inspiration for a short story.
Contest entries are due April 1. Winners will be announced in early May.
The application portal opened March 1.
Prize include $200 for first place and publication in the GVCA’s Artsphere newsletter, $100 for second and $50 for third place. All three top submissions will be posted to the GVCA website, gvartscouncil.org.
The competition is international in scope, though prize money will be given in U.S. dollars.
The contest will use blind judging; the author’s name will be withheld from the judges until after the competition is complete, so authors should omit their personal information from their piece. Instead, include a one-page cover sheet for each submission that includes title, author and email address.
Additional guidelines and requirements:
n $5 entry fee for each work submitted.
n Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.
n The work submitted must be previously unpublished.
n All entries must be 10,000 words or less.
n There are no genre restrictions.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.