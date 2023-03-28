Entries due for arts council writing competition

“Small Town,” a painting by Edmund Yaghjian.

A train platform in the foreground bears the name “Small Town.”

Viewers are invited to ascend a wooden stairway into the quaint town whose buildings are arrayed upon its hillside: a brick commercial building near the tracks, a church and more ornate homes higher up. Warm earth tones and green foliage predominate. Small traces of the forces that would transform such towns lurk at the corners of the painting, like telephone wires or an automobile at lower right.

