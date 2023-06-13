EAST BETHANY — Spaces are still open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest.
The hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering seventh to 10th grades. It will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 to 21 at the park’s Interpretive Nature Center.
Activities will include wildlife surveys, field and stream studies, outdoor recreation, a field trip and more. Cost is $95 per camper for the entire week.
All materials and a camp T-shirt are provided. Transportation will be provided daily from Batavia High School to and from camp.
A maximum of 20 campers may participate. Registration deadline is July 5.
For more information visit http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks. Those interested may also contact Shannon Lyaski at Shannon.Lyaski@co.genesee.ny.us or (585) 344-1122.