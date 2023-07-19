BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum will host the next edition of its Java with Joe E. morning presentation series on July 27.
The session starts at 9 a.m. at the museum. Genesee County Historian Michael Eula, as he shares his new book “The National is Local: Genesee County, NY, 1802-Present.”
The book is about the county’s history and connection to national events, organizers said.
Admission is free with coffee and donuts. Contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.