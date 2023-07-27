Event supports St. Joseph’s School
BATAVIA — The fourth annual St. Joseph’s Regional School Golf and Corn Hole Tournament will take place Saturday.
This tournament annually hosts hundreds of golfers and other attendees from the community.
The proceeds provide important funding to help improve the school’s technology, update equipment, and improve facilities, officials said.
Registration will take place 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Batavia Country Club. A shotgun start will take place at 1 p.m.
The golf is a four-person scramble at $100 per golfer. It includes golf and a cart, six beverages, a lunch voucher and a chicken barbecue.
The cornhole tournament starts 1 p.m. It involves two-person teams and $50 per player, including a lunch voucher and barbecue.
Basket raffles and a 50/50 game will take place all day, with drawings at 4:30 p.m.
Check www.sjsbatavia.org to register.