Maybe it was the jovial sounds of the synthesizer.
Perhaps, the power of well-placed “Whoa-whoa-whoa-ohs” that you can’t help but sing along to. Most definitely it was the hopeful sounding lyrics in Howard Jones’s songs about broken hearts and life’s challenges that couldn’t help but point to an optimistic future.
“I set out to do that right from the beginning,” Jones said in a telephone interview ahead of his Saturday appearance at the Darien Lake Amphitheater.
Jones outlined his intentions with his first hit, “New Song,” which told listeners they can be really good at anything they want if they just set aside their fears and put their mind to it.
“I call it my manifesto,” Jones said of the song.
“Everyone has challenges in their lives. Nobody is exempt from periods of suffering and difficulty. But music can, like what it does for me, can lift my spirits just enough to get me over a period of depression or feelings of failure. Music can really help lift people to go on and turn things around and get over a difficult period in their life. So I constantly had that in my mind with everything I have done,” Jones said. “I wanted the music to be like a cheerleader when things aren’t going well. We all need a bit of encouragement.”
It’s been 40 years since Jones — part of music’s second British Invasion of synth-pop and New Wave artists in the 1980s — released “New Song.” He became a household name with the string of hits that followed, including “Things Can Only Get Better,” “What is Love?”, “No One is to Blame,” and “Everlasting Love.” In all, he had nine singles chart in the U.S. on Billboard’s Top 40.
Looking back
Jones is celebrating his career with tours of the United States, Europe, Asia and the United Kingdom. He continues to release new music and is also publishing a book, “We’re in This Together,” that includes personal memories and anecdotes from more than 350 fans.
The artist said he didn’t look too far into the future in his early years, but has enjoyed the chance to look back over his career.
“When I was starting out I was really focused on getting a record deal. Once I got a record deal and recorded the first album, I was thinking about recording the next one and keeping it all going,” he said.
“But, it’s great looking back now at all the things we’ve done, the experiences we’ve had, the albums I’ve made and the gigs I’ve done. It’s great to mark these anniversaries sometimes, because it gives you a chance to reflect on all the amazing things you’ve been fortunate to have done,” said Jones.
The singer-songwriter from Southampton in the United Kingdom is joined on tour by fellow ‘80s hitmakers Boy George & Culture Club and Berlin.
“It’s a great atmosphere between the bands and the crew all working together to support each other. And there’s a lot of camaraderie between the artists and the artists and the crowd,” Jones said a handful of shows into the 25-city tour. “You feel that when people come out on stage and the audience realizes it’s a happy touring party going on behind the scenes.”
Jones plays a 50-minute set. He will play his top 40 hits, though he acknowledges it “is going to be a struggle to get them all in.” The set also includes an acoustic section, where fans of ‘80s music can expect to hear a version of Kajagoogoo’s “Too Shy,” featuring bassist Nick Beggs from the band.
Jones will also play one new song each show from his latest album, “Dialogue.”
Waves of change
Following his chart successes of the 1980s, Jones has continued to explore musical genres with new albums, world tours and sold-out performances.
“I’ve just tried to get better at what I do,” he said. “That has always been the aim – to be constantly learning and growing as a person and be a better singer, better player, better songwriter, and better communicator with audiences.”
“You’re always trying to move things forward and onward that it becomes really exciting,” he said, adding that he’s chosen to embrace, rather than moan about, the changes in the music business.
“Riding the waves of all the changes, I think, is the key to it. Just going, let’s see how we can make this work for us. ... I mean the internet,” he says with a laugh, “We used to send out messages to fans on post cards. The change over these 40 years has been so radical.”
Jones is accepting of that change.
“The spotlight that you have on you - for me it was the ‘80s – that is going to shift to someone else and some younger bands and artists. And this is absolutely right in how it should be,” Jones said. “But then, realize that it’s no problem at all. You’ve got your wonderful fan base so make sure you look after them, respect them, and cherish them. These are people who are sticking with you and want to hear all the new music, whether it’s on the radio or not.”
New works
“Dialogue,” released last September, is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases that may become a quartet of recordings. The project began with the multi-media CD and DVD “Engage” in 2015 and the studio album “Transform” in 2019.
Jones acknowledged that it is hard to “really do great new work because you know its not going to have the same traction as albums I’ve done in the past.”
To motivate himself, Jones announced to fans that he planned to do four albums over a decade.
“And I named them,” he said, laughing again. “And then that meant that I’ve got to do it because I’ve promised the fans.”
Jones said he expected to begin work on the fourth album as soon as next year.
A BIG turning poinT
Jones is considered by many a pioneer in the use of electronics, with early solo performances combining synthesizers and electronic percussion.
Jones was drawn to the synthesizer, an uncommon instrument at the time, because “it sounded like it was from another planet.”
“Anything with keys, I was totally interested in,” said Jones, who had been playing piano since age 7. “I’d go into organ shops when I was a kid and persuade them to let me play Hammond organs.”
A drummer in a band he was with in school built him a very primitive synthesizer in the 1970s. Then, he went to a gig and saw a big new Moog synthesizer on stage.
“I thought that with these instruments you can make your own sounds and create sounds that people have never heard, and how exciting is that,” he recalled. “It was a natural thing to me.”
But it took a while to get there, with rejection after rejection from record labels. He had a bunch of different jobs and was playing gigs three or four nights week trying to keep things going with his wife, Jan, and break into the music business.
One of those jobs was delivering fruits and vegetables to people from a truck. One night, the truck was hit by a drunk driver, rolled over and trapped his wife.
They survived, but Jan’s back was badly hurt. They eventually received an insurance settlement and Jan gave the money to Jones to buy additional music equipment.
“We both could’ve died,” said the soft-spoken Jones. “I thought there’s no time to wait. You really have to go for what you really want to do with your life. It was a big turning point.”
Within six months came a record deal with Warner Bros. In 1983, “New Song” was played on BBC’s Radio 1 and slowly worked its way into the top 40 until - boosted by an appearance on “Tops of the Pops” - made its way to No. 3 on Britain’s music charts.
“It felt like, right, I’ve cracked it now, let’s just keep going,” Jones said, who followed his debut with “What is Love?” which went to No. 2. “Then it was all about just keeping it all going and it became my constant worry because it had taken me so long to get to that point. I didn’t want to throw it all away. I managed to keep it going, and 40 years later it’s still going great.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Letting It Go Show,” with Boy George & Culture Club, Berlin, and Howard Jones.
WHERE: Darien Lake Amphitheater at Six Flags Darien Lake, 9993 Alleghany Rd., Darien Center.
WHEN: 7 p.m. July 29.
TICKETS: Tickets available at livenation.com.
