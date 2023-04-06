Exhibit prep focus of Society of Artists session

Mary Jo Whitman, an artist, educator and past gallery coordinator, is passionate about promoting and fostering the arts.
Whitman will present a demonstration on “Preparing for an Exhibit” at the next at Batavia Society of Artists meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. April 11 at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council Seymour Place, 201 East Main St.
Teresa Tamfer of the Society of the Artists says the program is something that every artist needs.
Whitman is the education director and statewide community regrants coordinator for GO ART! She is also an adjunct art history professor at Genesee Community College, where she is the former art gallery coordinator for the Rosalie “Roz” Steiner Art Gallery.
She has been a practicing artist for more than 20 years, working in a variety of forms including drawing, mural painting, photography, digital art, and sculpture with a focus on conceptual art. Although much of her work is commissioned, she has exhibited in group and solo exhibits, both locally and internationally.
Whitman earned a master of arts in critical museum studies from the state University of Buffalo. Her graduate research focused on exploring critical theory as it pertains to the construction of identity in a postmodern era.
Whitman previously graduated summa cum laude from SUNY Brockport with a bachelor of arts degree in studio arts with a concentration is sculpture and a minor in art history. She also has an associate’s degree in fine arts with a concentration on digital art from Genesee Community College.
Whitman erved on the Board of Directors at GO ART! from 2015-2018, chairing the external affairs and gallery committees. As the former at gallery coordinator for the Steiner Art Gallery, Whitman focused on enhancing GCC students’ education through exposure to a variety of mediums and art forms while curating diverse and dynamic exhibitions for the community.
She has also spoken as a guest lecturer to several artistic and educational groups, and served as a juror for many exhibitions across the region, including the Congressional Art Competition for the 27th District.
The Society of Artists presentation is free for members, and $5 for non-members.
GO ART!’s Tavern 2.o.1 will be open for cash purchases.
The Society of Artists is always accepting new members, in any medium or skill level Dues are $30 for a single artist, $50 for a couple, and $10 for a student or veteran.
