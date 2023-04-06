Exhibit prep focus of Society of Artists session

Mary Jo Whitman

Mary Jo Whitman, an artist, educator and past gallery coordinator, is passionate about promoting and fostering the arts.

Whitman will present a demonstration on “Preparing for an Exhibit” at the next at Batavia Society of Artists meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. April 11 at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council Seymour Place, 201 East Main St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1