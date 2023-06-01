BATAVIA – An exhibition opening today at Independent Living of the Genesee Region office, 319 West Main St., is part of a forum highlighting the work of artists with disabilities.
The exhibit, called “Back of Beyond,” features the work of Gina Schelemanow, who uses ink, wash, tape, and markers.
An opening reception with light refreshments is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. June 8. The exhibition will remain on view through Aug. 31 in the ILGR office in the Crickler Executive Business Center.
The exhibition is the product of a partnership between ILGR and the University Heights Arts Association. Known as “The ARTiculations Ability Exhibition,” the project is a forum for artists with disabilities in Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties that allows the artists to display their work publicly.
Schelemanow is a self-described “non-binary neurodivergent goof ball that lives in Genesee County, they (the preferred pronoun) are passionate about social justice, community building and being a silly goose. They started print making and painting last year, after a rough mental health spell. Their art is meant to bring joy and oddness to all who enjoy it.”
Other artists with disabilities residing in the Genesee, Orleans & Wyoming County areas are encouraged to submit their work to this juried competition, as there will be additional ARTiculations planned quarterly exhibits in the future.
For questions on the event, call Catherine DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.