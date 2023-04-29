New Guide: Shares m ust-see destinations to explore Rochester (before you die)
Originally not from Rochester, author Robin L. Flanigan has come to love the city she lives in.
Her flair for writing paired with a desire to explore her surroundings has led her down an interesting career path. A national award-winning, freelance journalist for magazines and newspapers, Flanigan recently released the book, “100 Things To Do In Rochester Before Your Die” (Reedy Press).
“Given the title of this book, one of the questions I get asked a lot is whether I was born and raised in Rochester. I wasn’t, but in three years I will have spent half my life here. I moved to Rochester in 1999. I’ve lived in four states, even more cities, and I can say without a doubt that Rochester has been the best. One of the main reasons is that we have the cultural amenities of a big city without the traffic and high price tags,” said Flannigan who grew up in Sedona, Ariz.
Flanigan, an avid hiker, is also the author of the children’s book “M is for Mindful.”
Formerly a beat reporter in newsrooms including Rochester’s Democrat and Chronicle, Flanigan has also been published in People Magazine, AARP, USA Today and Education Week.
“...I’m always itching to write, so whether it’s journaling or writing articles or writing books, stringing words together — for myself or for an audience — is an innate need for me,” said Flanigan, whose essays have appeared in The Sun and other literary magazines and anthologies.
Her new book, “100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die,” is part of a series from the publisher Reedy Press with more than 150 titles across the U.S.
“The publisher asked Visit Rochester to give them some names of local writers, and I was super fortunate to have been chosen,” Flanigan said.
In addition to exploring the city of Rochester, Flanigan climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2008, where she saw the curvature of the earth at sunrise.
Closer to home, experiencing Rochester for all it has to offer led to some phenomenal experiences for Flanigan.
“...There were wonderful new experiences I had during my research that I think even natives and longtime locals may not know about,” she said.
One is the Hopeman Carillon Summer Concert Series. A carillon, a rare breed of instrument with roots in the 16th century, hangs in the tower of the University of Rochester’s Rush Rhees Library.
“On Wednesday evenings in July, you can bring a chair or a blanket to the University’s Eastman Quadrangle, lined with red oak trees, to hear national and international artists perform for free. My first time, with my back on a blanket, I stared at the blue sky while listening and it was transcendent,” said Flanigan.
Having the chance to explore Rochester and learn more about the history of the city included going to the Rochester International Jazz Festival, one of the world’s largest jazz festivals; the studio of internationally acclaimed dance choreographer Garth Fagan, the choreographer behind “Disney’s The Lion King” on Broadway; and the largest vinyl record collection in the Northeast (250,000 LPs) at the Record Archive. The experiences allowed Flanigan to take notice of the city’s beautiful landmarks, the depth and impact notable figures have made on the city as well as its historical value.
Flanigan is hopeful readers enjoy learning about Rochester as much as she enjoyed her research. “I hope they discover—or rediscover—the many reasons Rochester is such a wonderful place to live. Despite the title, there actually are more than 160 things mentioned because I included related suggestions along the way,” Flanigan said.
The book is divided into five categories: food and drink, music and entertainment, sports and recreation, culture and history, and shopping and fashion. In the back are suggested itineraries by subject and season.
Book signings are scheduled throughout the next few weeks, including today at Lift Bridge Book Shop in Brockport.
While collecting her research around Rochester for the book, Flanigan said she mostly enjoyed validating her belief that life here [Rochester] can be affordable, accessible and fun.
Any nonprofit organization that wants to use the book, “100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die” as a fundraiser will receive 20 percent of proceeds from those sales.
“I’ve been partnering with real estate agents and would love to add to the list loan officers and anyone else who regularly gives gifts to clients. I want to see the book in as many AirBnBs and waiting rooms as possible,” Flanigan said. “My vision is for business owners of all sizes to use the book for onboarding, recruitment, and retention.”
Flanigan said she and the author of “100 Things To Do In Syracuse Before You Die” are hoping to co-write a Finger Lakes version.
Signings are listed at 100ThingsRochester.com. Books are also available at independent bookstores, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
A quick look
WHAT: Book signing with Robin L. Flanigan.
WHEN: 2:30 to 5 p.m. April 29.
WHERE: Lift Bridge Book Shop, 45 Main St., Brockport.
INFORMATION: Call (585) 637-2260.
NOTE: Saturday is also Independent Bookstore Day.