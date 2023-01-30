Metro Creative Connection Combined with the aging population, there is a high potential for an epidemic of blindness looming if people don’t raise awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations to preserve vision.

GENESEO – January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, a time when all Americans are encouraged to spread word about this sight-stealing disease and schedule a routine eye exam.

A group of eye diseases that gradually steal sight without warning, Glaucoma is most commonly found in the middle-aged and the elderly, however, it can affect people of all ages.

