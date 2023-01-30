GENESEO – January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, a time when all Americans are encouraged to spread word about this sight-stealing disease and schedule a routine eye exam.
A group of eye diseases that gradually steal sight without warning, Glaucoma is most commonly found in the middle-aged and the elderly, however, it can affect people of all ages.
The affliction causes damage to the optic nerve, resulting in a loss of vision. This nerve acts like an electric cable with over a million wires. It is responsible for carrying images from the eye to the brain.
While there currently is no cure for glaucoma, medication or surgery can slow or prevent further vision loss. The appropriate treatment depends upon the type of the disease among other factors. Early detection is vital to stopping the progress of the disease.
Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness and is most prevalent among African American and Latino populations. Glaucoma is six to eight times more common in African Americans than Caucasians.
More than three million Americans and more than 60 million people worldwide have glaucoma. Combined with the aging population, there is a high potential for an epidemic of blindness looming if people don’t raise awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations to preserve vision. The World Health Organization estimates that 4.5 million people worldwide are blind due to glaucoma.
