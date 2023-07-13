The United Church of Warsaw will present a free concert featuring the internationally acclaimed Westminster Presbyterian Choir of Buffalo New York on Saturday.
The concert will stater 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary at the corner of Main and East Buffalo streets.
The choir, directed by Garrett F. Martin, is a group of 40 auditioned adult volunteers and professional singers. The Westminster Choir has toured to the United Kingdom and Europe and served in 1918 as choir-in-residence at Truro Cathedral in England.
The choir will travel this month to Iceland and Wells Cathedral, England for a tour and residency.
Martin has served since 2013 as the organist and director of music at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, where he directs and oversees the church’s five choirs.
Martin has won prizes in organ improvisation and organ literature competitions. Though well-versed in classical repertoire, choral music, Broadway, popular and contemporary styles, he feels that his greatest calling and strength is choral conducting, sacred music, liturgy, improvisation, and service playing.