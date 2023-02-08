BATAVIA — High school seniors interested in pursuing an agricultural career can apply for New York Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship.
Eligible students can use the financial award for college or advanced training in the skilled trades. Statewide winners can earn up to $3,000 toward their future education.
The applicant or his or her family must be a New York Farm Bureau member and the student must live and/or work on a farm or be involved with agriculture in the state. Students must also complete the applications which include writing an essay addressing what they value and stands for in agriculture and life, and how these values have impacted their decisions to pursue agricultural careers.
Scoring will determine the district winners and may include a personal interview.
Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on submitted applications. Applications must be submitted by March 17. Judging for the district winner will take place before April 28.
State winners will be announced by the end of May.
For more information, including the online application, go to the New York Farm Bureau’s website at www.nyfb.org.
For additional information or questions, email proed@nyfb.org or call the New York Farm Bureau office at 1 (800) 342-4143.
