Musician Bill Pitcher and his band the Ghost Riders are keeping a Father’s Day tradition alive with a musical jam on June 18.
The Father’s Day Retro Jam & Musician’s Reunion is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Oakfield Rod and Gun Club, 3199 Maltby Rd. in Oakfield. The outdoor event is a celebration of family and will also benefit a veterans program at the VA Medical Center in Batavia.
Live music from seven area bands is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m.
Bands scheduled to appear include the Ghost Riders, The Double Image Band, Front Porch Pickers from Elba, Rock-A-Bully’s, Prospect, Sounds Good from Warsaw, and Bad Sign. The bands will play sets of about 50 minutes each and some musicians may sit in with one another’s bands.
“It’s mostly Americana music. Bass, guitar, drums. The occasional mandolin and fiddle here and there, and some keyboards,” said Bill Pitcher, who is among the event organizers and plays bass guitar and sings with the Ghost Riders.
“The performers will be recognizable to everyone. They’ll be families from playing in other bands. They practice their craft in public and have been for years,” he said.
Prospect, Sounds Good and Bad Sign feature younger musicians.
“Many of those performers come from multiple generations of musicians - dads, moms, uncles. It’s been real fun to see them play through the years,” said Pitcher, who son plays in a band, and whose granddaughter will sit in with the Ghost Riders. “For this to continue, we need the younger musicians to be involved.”
There may also be a surprise or two should other musicians be available to sit in with the bands, Pitcher said.
“Every year there’s a chance you will see someone you might not have seen this last year,” he said.
Food will be available for purchase. Those attending may bring their own lawn chair, cooler and pop up.
Concert organizers are promising good food, good music, good friends and food times. Families are encouraged to attend.
The jamboree is hosted by The Committee of Area Musicians and The Oakfield Rod and Gun Club, which brought the jamboree back last year from a COVID-imposed hiatus.
“The club has been very amenable, supportive. With their help the jam can keep going a long time,” Pitcher said.
The Ghost Riders, Front Porch Pickers, Rock-A-Bully’s and The Double Image Band also performed at last year’s jam.
“They come because of their love of music; they like to share music,” Pitcher said. “We have a waiting list of bands.”
The committee of Area Musicians provides the sound and other equipment to help speed transitions between acts.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Center For H.O.P.E., a program from the U.S. Department of Veterans of Affairs that supports veterans.
The Center for H.O.P.E. at the VA Medical Center in Batavia opened in 2014. The center is located in a 10,000-square-foot building for the Women’s PTSD Residential Program. At the time the center opened, the PTSD program was one of eight in the country and doubled the size of the local program’s capacity. The facility includes a living room, dining area, kitchen and fireplace.
Center for H.O.P.E. (Healing Opportunities for Peace and Empowerment) is the name staff and patients thought most fitting for the facility, a VA announcement said.
The jamboree-style concert is similar to the long-running Father’s Day Jamboree that had been part of the Stafford Firemen’s Carnival for many years, debuting in 1978.
Over the years, the jamboree gained a large cast of musicians. Some of the longest-participating jamboree musicians will return for Sunday’s Retro Jam.
But the end of the carnival brought the end of the jamboree, which was revived in 2016. The jamboree took several years off during the COVID-19 pandemic and returned in 2022 with an outdoor concert at the Oakfield Rod and Gun Club.
The jam has become a tradition for the musicians, many of whom play every year, said Pitcher.
“This area has a lot of great musicians,” he said. “They all do it because they love it. That’s the feeling that the jamboree fosters.”