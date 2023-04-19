U.S. regulators have authorized a second round of omicron-targeted boosters for individuals older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that older adults can get another updated COVID-19 booster as soon as four months after their first bivalent booster dose, while immune-compromised people can get one at least two months after their last dose. Additional doses for those who are immune-compromised can be administered at the discretion of their health-care provider, the FDA said.

Tribune Wire