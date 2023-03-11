Now that we are in mid-March, Bluebird season is essentially here – right in line with the official beginning of spring! In this article I will review the most important things to know if you plan on attracting our very beautiful New York State Bird, the Eastern Bluebird, to your yard or rural property for a successful nesting season.

First of all, if you have existing nest boxes up from previous years, now is the time to clean them out. It is likely that the white-footed deer mice may have been using the box during the winter. Scrape out the box and if it is stinky and wet inside leave the box open for a few days to dry out.

