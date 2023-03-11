Now that we are in mid-March, Bluebird season is essentially here – right in line with the official beginning of spring! In this article I will review the most important things to know if you plan on attracting our very beautiful New York State Bird, the Eastern Bluebird, to your yard or rural property for a successful nesting season.
First of all, if you have existing nest boxes up from previous years, now is the time to clean them out. It is likely that the white-footed deer mice may have been using the box during the winter. Scrape out the box and if it is stinky and wet inside leave the box open for a few days to dry out.
If those boxes have – or had – twigs in them, the box needs to be moved to a new location much further out in the open to keep the aggressive house wrens from using it this year. House wrens only use twigs and will easily evict nesting bluebirds, but they prefer their nest box near dense trees, hedgerows, and shrubbery. Bluebirds prefer to nest in open areas away from thick cover. They also prefer short grass-like large open lawns and pastures with just a few scattered trees or utility poles and fences with wires which are good for perching and hunting for insects.
Location of the nest boxes is very important. Generally, face the opening toward the east or the north – away from prevailing winds, but any direction works. If the box is along a country road, the hole should not face the road. The hole needs to be 1.5 inches in diameter – not bigger or smaller. The box should open from the front or one of the sides and should hinge at the bottom so that the box can easily be cleaned out simply by scraping it out with a putty knife. The inside dimensions of a bluebird nest box should be about 4.5 inches square and the entrance hole should be about 8 inches above the floor. Remember that bluebirds’ natural nesting cavities – before bluebird nest boxes were around – came in various sizes in knotholes in old apple trees and old wooden fence posts.
There is no sense in building, buying, or erecting bluebird nest boxes if you aren’t going to put them in the right places and if you aren’t going to monitor the nest boxes during the nesting season to make sure that the English/house sparrows aren’t using the nest box. Bluebirds – if no complications from bad weather or from predators and house sparrows – will have two or three successful broods in a season. Three is rare, and if you have two it’s a huge success. Again, location and monitoring are key.
If you are putting up several nest boxes on your property, please know that bluebirds are territorial and usually won’t allow another bluebird pair to nest within 300 feet of their nest box. Other nest boxes can also be used by tree swallows which are good birds to have. Tree swallows use grass in the nest and finish off with feathers lining the nest. Sometimes black-capped chickadees will use the nest box, which is a real treat and their nests are made of moss and lined with real fine hairs/fibers.
Back to house sparrows ... They use a lot of junky nesting material and fill the box with it as if to make a ball of a nest. That’s how they also make a nest if they aren’t using a nest box that has a cover. House sparrows can have three or four broods a year and produce five to eight young per brood. If you let house sparrows nest all they want, one pair could produce 20 to 30 new house sparrows per year! That’s not good news for the bluebirds!
If you are going to let house sparrows use your bluebird nest boxes, you are actually harming the bluebird population. House sparrows will take over any bluebird nesting they want. They will trap the adult in the box and kill it. They will also build a nest right over the existing nest of eggs or dead bluebirds.
Since bluebirds are here in late March and early April they get a head start on nesting before the tree swallows and house wrens come back from the south to nest. The bluebird female can build a nest in a few days and they will have eggs laid anytime in April. The eggs look like small robin eggs – both bluebirds and robins are close relatives in the thrush family.
The joy of having bluebirds nesting on your property is hard to describe. They essentially live with you as you mow your lawn and do your gardening. There is so much more to learn about bluebirds and I can’t go over it all here, but hopefully the above basics will help.
I’m very active with the New York State Bluebird Society. You are always welcome to contact me with questions or advice. You can also go to the Society’s website, https://nysbs.org/, or I can send you a bluebird brochure.
