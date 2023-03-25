Wow! We just got back from a quick trip out to California to see our daughter, Grace, who works for the Vail Resorts which owns several ski resorts. This took us to South Lake Tahoe, California, where she works at Heavenly Ski Resort which overlooks and borders beautiful Lake Tahoe.

This five-day trip was something we had been considering for quite some time. Of course, we would be thrilled to see Grace and have a chance to ski one of the prettiest mountains in the country with the spectacular scenery of mountains around Lake Tahoe and beautiful trees scattered all over the snow-covered mountainsides. But I had another thought – how about having enough time to do some California birding? Well, now we really ought to go!

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1