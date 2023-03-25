Wow! We just got back from a quick trip out to California to see our daughter, Grace, who works for the Vail Resorts which owns several ski resorts. This took us to South Lake Tahoe, California, where she works at Heavenly Ski Resort which overlooks and borders beautiful Lake Tahoe.
This five-day trip was something we had been considering for quite some time. Of course, we would be thrilled to see Grace and have a chance to ski one of the prettiest mountains in the country with the spectacular scenery of mountains around Lake Tahoe and beautiful trees scattered all over the snow-covered mountainsides. But I had another thought – how about having enough time to do some California birding? Well, now we really ought to go!
It was a great experience, though finding a huge variety of birds wasn’t likely to happen as time would be short and South Lake Tahoe was literally buried in deep snow! They have received more than 42 feet of snow so far this winter. If I wanted to do any birding it would be from walking along narrow roadway “snow tunnels” everywhere but there would be no parks or trails available for some peace and quiet to get away for a while on my own.
My birding amounted to seeing some neighborhood birds high up in the pine trees as the snow pack on the ground was generally 6 to 12 feet deep after settling and after a heavy rain on top. Every house’s yard had snow up to or over the windows and the roofs had several feet of compacted snow on them as well. Stop signs and road signs were buried and, if visible, often were all bent up from the settling snow banks.
The big day came to go skiing up on the mountain. It was a calm sunny 35-degree day – just perfect for skiing. It was so beautiful up there with so many snow-covered evergreens everywhere. Suddenly I realized that I don’t need to see birds as I was enjoying the amazing winter wonderland as far as I could see. But, like usual, neat birds appeared here and there.
The day before, our other daughter, Mary, joined us in Tahoe. She, like her sister, Grace, is a talented artist, both having drawn me some nice pictures of birds and animals over the years – especially for birthdays and Christmas. Mary’s artistry has led her to establish her own online jewelry business as a silversmith. She uses her many outdoor experiences and nature photography to accent her handmade jewelry offerings.
Essentially, all four of us were just enjoying everything so much that it’s difficult to fully describe. Our other days were spent exploring the region and more beautiful mountain views, awesome trees, and landscapes. We made it to some lower elevations about an hour away, which was very pleasant. There we found some neat birds as well – including the western bluebirds. I was thrilled to find a flock of red crossbills feeding on pine cones in downtown Tahoe. It was so neat watching them use their unique crossbills extract seeds from the pine cones up in the trees only a few feet from me as they are very tame.
It’s still winter there and so the only birds around are their western version of winter birds including white-headed woodpeckers, brown-headed nuthatches, mountain chickadees, Steller’s jays, and Clark’s nutcrackers. They also have several other species that we also have here in the east.
It’s always good to come home again in time to take in our own wonderful upcoming season of spring. We have so much to look forward to as the days grow longer and warm up throughout April. The bird action will keep increasing and several species of birds in our yards will be nesting in April.
I thank God for the vast beauty of our great country – even beyond its many beautiful birds! Nature is so special and we are often too busy or preoccupied to pay attention to its many facets. Yes, it’s nice to go see something different once in a while, but it’s also so nice to just enjoy all that we have right here! Our goal was to see our two wonderful daughters and enjoy time together — and our bonus was that we could do it in the presence of an amazing winter wonderland that we will never forget!
Let’s be thankful for everything we have – including our families and our freedom!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.
