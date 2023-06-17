Summer is on our doorstep. It’s been such a busy spring with some summer-like blasts of warm temperatures mixed with an extended season of frosty nights. Rain has been hard to come by for several weeks, but the ground moisture has provided so far.
Still the birds are doing just fine with their nestings. Some are just getting started. Others will have multiple nestings and are about to fledge their second brood.
Mourning doves always lay only two eggs and had fledged their first brood back in April, thus their second brood is about to fledge as well. Here on the farm, the mourning doves do plenty of nesting on and in some of our farm buildings, but they usually nest in trees. They build a very plain, flat nest just good enough to keep their two eggs from rolling off. It’s an interesting nest – looking like it is incomplete – likely to make predators also think that it is “nothing.” One might think that the dove is too lazy to build a hefty nest like that of a robin. Doves often use an old robin’s nest as well – taking advantage of a more solid foundation!
I like having the doves around. Some complain that they eat too much feed in the winter, but I’m glad to see 10 or 20 of them feeding on the ground at a time. Doves are a favorite target of the sharp-shinned and Cooper’s hawks that raid the feeders mostly in the winter. I’m sure they make a very good meal for those two hawk species – in the Accipiter family of hawks – primarily eat other birds. Whether you have a bird feeding station or not, those hawks catch as many birds as they want for their daily diet. This time of year, there are so many more birds around that they don’t need to stop by the bird feeder to scope out birds for their next meal.
Speaking of hawks, we have been having fun watching the American kestrels nesting in a kestrel box that I installed on a utility pole about a mile down the road back in early April. Kestrels are in a family of hawks called falcons, thus close relatives of the merlin and peregrine.
On a recent field trip our group had a chance to see the male kestrel heading for the kestrel box with a snake for its incubating mate. We disrupted him temporarily so he instead ate the snake himself way up high in a locust tree. The kestrel box is also the right size for screech owls. I generally make a few over the winter when I am busy making bluebird nest boxes.
Robins have already had much success with their first nesting, and maybe two! As summertime heat increases, robins generally will build their nests higher up in trees and on buildings where they are likely to catch more air flow and stay further away from predators such as raccoons. Enjoy the early morning songs of the robins as you wake up. Before you know it, late summer will be here and the robins won’t be singing anymore.
I have mentioned the eastern bluebirds often, but I have to again for a couple of reasons. It is the New York State bird. It’s a very beautiful bird. And it’s important to keep them doing well as they rely on nest boxes for their nestings. Most bluebirds have already fledged a brood of young, and some may be close to fledging a second brood. However, in many instances, the bluebirds have not had a successful brood yet due to predation of their nest. Predators include raccoons and squirrels. Predators also include English sparrows (also called house sparrows) and house wrens that evict nesting bluebirds so they can use the nest box themselves. To avoid house wrens, the nest box needs to be placed at least 100 feet away from hedgerows, shrubbery, and thickets.
There is no way to avoid the English sparrows, therefore, it is important not to let them be successful in a bluebird nest box. English sparrows multiply in large numbers and that’s bad news for the bluebirds. English sparrows trap bluebirds in the box and kill them. They also break the bluebird eggs and throw them out of the box.
There is still much time left this summer for your bluebird nest box to be successful so do not give up! But do not let the English sparrow nest successfully. If you are going to let them nest all they want, you should consider taking down the nest box because you are only making it worse for the bluebirds.
In the meantime, enjoy the many other beautiful birds around your yard and in the woods. They are out there if you take the time to look for them.
Keep plenty of sunflower seeds out for the rose-breasted grosbeaks, goldfinches, and cardinals. Keep grape jelly out for the orioles – keep trying if you have had no luck. Peanut feeders and hummingbird feeders are very entertaining all summer long.
Enjoy each day of the summer by watching the birds around you.
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.