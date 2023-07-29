Hard to believe that July, and thus, summer, is nearly gone once again.
I often asking myself if I’m enjoying each day – or just getting wrapped up in the daily hustle and bustle of the many things that I am involved with besides my birds and landscaping hobbies. My answer is yes since I’m retired from my 40-year career in farm and commercial banking and lending.
So, each day – especially each weekday between 8 and 6 – I’m reminding myself that I would normally be at work. Not to mention the various evening and weekend commitments that came with the job!
Needless to say, I am enjoying my time off from work, even though I’m spending many hours of physical activity working outside at home and at the farm trying to keep up with everything that needs to be done. I’m enjoying the freedom to get away for a day here and there with my wife, Leslie. I’m very thankful for my free time to do what I want, but keeping in mind plenty of commitments that come with staying active in the community.
It’s still quite difficult to get away to do some more intense field study of the birds. I need to work on that. Though most birds have completed their nesting by now, there remains so much to see. The adult birds are teaching their young how to fend for themselves – especially in finding food.
If you have been feeding the orioles grape jelly right along, you are seeing several young orioles heavily patronizing your jelly feeder. You could end up with a dozen or two of orioles plus some interesting other birds that also enjoy the jelly. If you are feeding raw shelled peanuts or suet cakes you have probably seen the adult woodpeckers bringing their young by.
If you have been feeding the birds all summer you have probably been enjoying three species of finches, rose-breasted grosbeaks, cardinals, nuthatches, blue jays, doves, and several more.
Unfortunately, blackbirds also gobble up plenty of feed, but it seems that they are letting up as they tend to start joining larger flocking groups of blackbirds. I still enjoy having a few red-wings coming by.
We have had good numbers of rose-breasted grosbeaks, but just recently it seems like they have eased up. They are likely enjoying a more abundant supply of insects that come with the recent rise in heat, humidity, and rains. I think they will be back at the sunflower feeders at some point as they can be quite sporadic later in the summer.
Goldfinches are just now getting serious about starting their nesting season as they will find much more available food for their young as the vast majority of wild weed seeds will become available throughout August and early September when the young are fledging.
Birds of prey finally have their young leaving the nest after a lengthy nesting period. This spring I placed some kestrel nesting boxes in various locations. Generally, starlings try to use the box, unless an American kestrel comes along. The kestrel is the smallest of the three falcon species that live in our region. A mile down our road the kestrels used one of the nest boxes that I mounted as high up on a pole as I dared place it. It’s been fun watching the activity there every time we pass the box.
In Warsaw I watched a young merlin last week which is the next bigger size of the falcons. Peregrines are the largest of the three species and can be seen at Great Bend at Letchworth State Park or at Niagara Falls or even in cities where they nest on building ledges and feed primarily on pigeons.
If you are willing to take a walk or a hike, you will discover many interesting birds and their young. This is the time of year when the total bird population is at its peak for the year because of so many young that have recently fledged. Beginning in mid-August, some species of birds will start migrating south, but the majority will be leaving in September. That means we better get out there and explore now.
If you spend time in your yard and gardens, simply paying attention to the sounds can help you locate some really neat birds. Remember that the sounds that you hear are usually much closer to you than you may think. Put down your garden tools and take a look. You can even use your Merlin App on your phone to help identify bird songs and calls.
Don’t let summer get away from you without doing a little more birding. It’s a great time of year to enjoy the beauty of Western New York. We are really fortunate to live in this more temperate climate. Much nice late summer weather is still coming our way – and the same goes for many interesting and pretty birds!
Feel free to call or text me at (585) 813-2676 with questions or comments. If you want to get a group together for a short easy bird and/or garden walk here at our home just reach out.