As you know, most of our January has not dealt us much winter weather — and that was the reason why we hadn’t been seeing much bird activity around our homes and at our birdfeeders. My last column two weeks suggested that things would change when winter weather returns. It’s here!
Right now, as I’m writing this, it’s very snowy and the cold harsh winds are making me feel really good in my warm home! At the same time, the bird feeding station is packed with many species of birds and good numbers of each. It gives me a great feeling to see the birds enjoying the various offerings that we have out there as they need energy to keep warm in this cold blustery weather and during these long cold winter nights.
I have mentioned using the app called eBird a few times. It’s best to set it up on your home computer and then log into it on your mobile device as well. It’s really easy to get started – if I can do it, you can do it! Like anything, the more you use it, the more user friendly it gets.
The key to using eBird is that it allows each one of us to record our bird sightings and keep a permanent personal record digitally using the software provided by Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology in Ithaca. This data that we submit, as hobby birdwatchers, is tabulated by eBird’s huge software program. It provides valuable analysis regarding bird populations around the world and trends for all of the bird species. The benefit is a win-win-win for all – that is us, personally, ornithology research, and the birds. If trends show certain species struggling, action can be taken to protect and enhance certain preferred habitats for them.
As you know, from reading my previous articles, I like keeping track of each species that I see throughout the year – the species, the date first seen, and the location. The eBird system makes it much easier to do this, including tracking repeat sightings of the same bird species throughout the year. eBird keeps data for us in many ways – by specific location, by species, by date within a year, by date in your lifetime, and much more – it’s really amazing! All this, when combined with data from thousands of other birders and home-based birdwatchers makes up the valuable data that ornithology scientists need. The research that has been done so far has already revealed that overall world bird populations have already suffered significantly over the last half century. Of course, there are some species that have thrived – often at the expense of others. This is especially true of non-native birds that have been introduced into the United States such as European starlings and English (house) Sparrows which significantly displace our many beloved native cavity nesting birds such as woodpeckers and bluebirds.
Now that I’m retired I do have a little more time to get out and do more birding. I’ve gotten off to a good start in 2023. I do much of my birding with my wife, Leslie, and my son, Karl, and my birding friend, Rick. After the first couple of days of the new year my species list was up to 48 species – many of which are easy ones to find at the feeding station or around home – but also many that may be found in the fields and near open bodies of water. Some of the not so common birds that we found included northern shrike, common gallinule (very unusual,) and winter wren. On a calm day in mid-January Rick and I made a trip to Lewiston and Niagara Falls where we added several more species of waterfowl, seven species of gulls, and some birds of prey. At this writing my year-to-date species count is up to 75. The additional species come much slower over the next several weeks until we start seeing returning migrants in March and April with May providing the most significant influx of returning birds in conjunction with nicer weather and the presence of insects.
Winter seems to be getting its steadier grip on us as February approaches and we will see the birds very readily patronizing our bird feeding stations. We, and several others that I have been in touch with, are having as many as 15 cardinals at a time, lots of blue jays, lots of juncos, tree sparrows, and mourning doves, and a variety of woodpeckers which include flickers and maybe even a sapsucker. Tufted titmice, chickadees, white-breasted and red-breasted nuthatches, white-throated and white-crowned sparrows, goldfinches and house finches, and at some households evening grosbeaks! There are several locations in Western New York where the long-time favorites from about three decades ago, the evening grosbeaks, are here for the winter. ake sure you have at least one feeder that has plenty of pure sunflower seeds available as that is what they are looking for.
Seeing, or even identifying, something new at your feeding station is great fun. Finding new birds out in the wild is also very rewarding.
Make the most of winter’s great birding opportunities and it will bring you that much closer to nature.
The beauty of our many birds is fascinating … magical! As always, feel free to call or text me at 585-813-2676 with any questions or neat experiences that you may have!
Join Hans at Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Rd, East Bethany, at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 when he will lead a short birding walk. The walk will focus primarily on the many winter birds at the park and at the very active feeding station. He will share bird feeding and identification tips. Participants also will identify some birds that don’t come to the feeders. Meet at the main entrance parking lot on Raymond Road. Pre-registration is not necessary. If inclement weather, call or text to see if we are still on. Bring binoculars.
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.
