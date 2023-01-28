As you know, most of our January has not dealt us much winter weather — and that was the reason why we hadn’t been seeing much bird activity around our homes and at our birdfeeders. My last column two weeks suggested that things would change when winter weather returns. It’s here!

Right now, as I’m writing this, it’s very snowy and the cold harsh winds are making me feel really good in my warm home! At the same time, the bird feeding station is packed with many species of birds and good numbers of each. It gives me a great feeling to see the birds enjoying the various offerings that we have out there as they need energy to keep warm in this cold blustery weather and during these long cold winter nights.

