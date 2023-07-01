Summer is here and we are in for much bird and wildlife viewing activity. Much of that activity will be right outside your home or in your neighborhood and local parks.
Often, when you least expect it, neat opportunities will present themselves, so be ready to act with your camera or simply stay still so you do not disturb whatever you are witnessing.
Here at our home at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, we are having some enjoyable bird experiences around our house – be it on the deck where we are feeding grape jelly, or up above where we continue to be blessed with a small, but growing, cliff swallow colony. There is also much action at the bird feeding station.
If you regularly read my bird and nature column, you are familiar with my cliff swallow story. Bottom line is that the cliff swallows returned again this year from their South American winter home only to return to challenging times with our local house (English) sparrow contingency that thinks they own the hollow nesting cavities created by the cliff swallows. Fortunately, the cliff swallow numbers have increased and we now have four different nesting pairs here and another has taken up residence next door at the original nesting site under the eaves of our older dairy barn.
Needless to say, the cliff swallow activity is quite entertaining. Our idle dairy barn houses about 10 pairs of barn swallows and we have several bluebird nesting boxes here on the farm that are being used by the tree swallows. There are plenty of nest boxes for the bluebirds as well, which are having a good nesting season so far.
As I often remind bluebird enthusiasts, keep checking/monitoring your bluebird nest boxes to make sure that they are ready to accept a new pair of bluebirds and to make sure that an active bluebird nest box is not being invaded by ants. Obviously, be careful in opening the box as the female may remain on the nest – and also in case the young are close to fledging as not to scare them out of the box prematurely!
If you are out and about on your riding lawnmower, your ATV, tractor, or just on a walk on your property or at a park or wherever, keep an eye on the swallows zooming all over the place – often buzzing within a foot or two of you. Their fast, precise flying ability is fascinating. Imagine how many mosquitos they gobble up!
We have some property at Silver Lake where we have several wood duck nest boxes and a purple martin gourd complex that holds 18 artificial gourds. The purple martins add much life to our home over there. We rent our lake house out for part of the summer and our renters just love watching the purple martins.
The other day Leslie and I did a nest check where we lower the whole gourd complex down the aluminum pole via a pulley so we could do a little “inventory” of what is going on. While I opened each gourd, Leslie wrote down notes for each one: 13 of the 18 gourds had active martin nests with eggs. One would think that while we are doing this that the martins would be furious – but they aren’t as they are used to having their nest checked two or three times during their nesting season and seem to know that humans are good. Those 13 active nests totaled 71 eggs of which generally 95% will become successful fledglings.
Purple martins can be attracted near smaller bodies of water inland but it takes time to attract them and then careful monitoring and care to manage them and protect them from invasive species such as starlings and English sparrows.
Bill Kistner, near Batavia, has a massive purple martin colony which he has nurtured for many, many years which is very impressive. He spends much time with these amazing large black swallows.
So, as we enjoy our yards this summer, let’s keep an eye on the neat birds coming to the regular feeders, the grape jelly, and the hummingbird feeders. There alone is a good variety. The hummingbirds provide so much entertainment. As our various annuals keep growing, along with certain perennials coming into bloom, it is enjoyable seeing the hummingbirds work the flowers. Our delphiniums are just now coming into a full bloom and I can’t think of a prettier picture than a hummingbird feeding on a tall deep blue delphinium spike!
As always, enjoy all you can as summer goes fast!
If you want to get a group together for a bird or garden walk here at our home, just let me know and we can arrange something. You can reach me, Hans Kunze, at (585) 813-2676 by call or text. Until next time, enjoy the beauty of summer!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.
Purple martins – pictured is a female, right, and male, left – can be attracted near smaller bodies of water inland but it takes time to attract them and then careful monitoring and care to manage them and protect them from invasive species such as starlings and English sparrows.