Hard to believe that summer officially ends around Sept. 23 which isn’t far away!. Like most change of seasons, we often get a pretty good dose of the coming season during the end of the current season.
Some examples of that would include things such as the blooming of several fall flowers – the many species of goldenrod and the purple and white asters, early foliage changes on some vines and sumacs, and the early appearance of pumpkins and mums at markets and roadside stands.
Other signs of late summer or the coming end-of-summer are provided by the wild bird activity around our yards and feeders. Swallows are busy congregating on power lines in large numbers and will be well into September as various groups take turns heading south. Some may wait quite a while and some of those may be migrating swallows from Canada stopping for a rest. Those large groups of swallows could include five different species but are primarily comprised of barn and tree swallows. Their somewhat larger close relatives, the purple martins, will clear out of the area, generally quite early in September as they form massive flocks and roost in the reeds along the Great Lakes and places such as Grand Island until the time is right to move south. It’s very impressive.
We had good success with our purple martin colony at our Silver Lake cottage where they used our artificial gourd rack which seems to have become the more modern preferred nesting site for the martins. They have been very entertaining to watch this summer for several of our lake house summer renters. It was amazing how hard they work to bring enough insects back to the gourd nest to feed their five or six young. These insects included very large dragonflies.
Back to the swallows …. Please remember that many of the swallows are recently fledged and still don’t know the speed and danger of automobiles zooming along country roads. So, please slow down when you see a large flock of swallows along fences and power lines. That goes for all birds as well. Birds are mostly hit by cars when the cars are going near or over the speed limit. Going a little slower can help you avoid deer hits as well. And if there is a deer crossing the road ahead, there is likely another one ready to cross!
Speaking of deer road kills, the bald eagles seem to thrive on them and thus seem to have become much more common all winter long over the last several years. I remember one day back in January when I was at our lake house. The lake was partially frozen over and on the edge of the ice I saw six bald eagles. At the same time, I was talking to a friend on the north end of the lake and he had 14 eagles there. The eagles were searching for dead fish washing up against the ice edge. That was a total of 20 eagles at the same time – 14 were immatures (less than 5 years old) so that means we are likely to see continuing growth in the eagle nestings. Eagles are majestic and powerful birds that have recovered from the DDT pesticide damage of past decades.
The hummingbird population in August has been excellent. The population starts dwindling rapidly in early September depending on weather and availability of flowers. On an early August anniversary trip a few year ago out to Arizona – where there are about a dozen species of hummers – the hummers were already migrating from the northern states down to Arizona. Here in New York our only species of hummers (ruby-throated) can linger as late as late September.
We grow a lot of flowers that hummers like, but they especially seem to like hanging around our tubular salvias which continue to bloom profusely. Hummers certainly have been fun to watch in the flowers and at the feeders.
Late August and September is when most migrating birds leave for the south while several others linger well into the fall. During migration, many birds can be seen outside of their nesting territory so you could be in for some surprises!
Our orioles have been going strong throughout August but at any given time they can quit patronizing the grape jelly dishes that we have had out all summer.
Many orioles hang around well into the fall, even if not at the jelly feeder. Generally, in mid and late August the wasps and hornets buzz around the jelly a lot which doesn’t help any. For some reason that hasn’t happened here at our home this August.
Well, I’m out of room already – and so much more to discuss! Enjoy each day of this beautiful summer.
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for the The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd Wyoming, NY 14591 or call/text (585) 813-2676.
