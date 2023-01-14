“Where are those birds?” That’s a question I’ve been getting from several people lately.
My response is that they are out there – just not frequenting the feeding station like they usually do in the dead of winter. So don’t give up feeding them.
With a mild January so far and very little snow, the feeder birds are spending more of their time searching for food in the thickets, hedgerows, and wood margins looking for a variety of wild seeds and various forms of grubs and insects.
With so many feeders out there full of delectable seeds and suet, one would think the birds would be flocking to the feeders regardless of the weather. But that is not the case. The reason might be the birds prefer finding food in the wild – or the birds are saving the bird feeding station for those harsh winter days when they really do have a hard time finding food in the wild. I think the birds are instinctively disciplined.
From my own experience here at our home, we have noticed a dramatic reduction in bird activity at the feeders. A good example is the mourning doves’ absence lately, yet up and down country roads I see a few here and there in small flocks often near farm fields. During snowy cold weather we often have a flock of at least 20. Another example are cardinals. During our last wintery spell, we had at least 15 cardinals at one time at the feeding station. Currently, we aren’t seeing any more than three or four at a time.
The native sparrows that generally like to forage in thickets and tall grass have not been at the feeding station much at all. These birds include the white-crowned, the white-throated, American tree, and song sparrows and even the juncos. It is hard to imagine they are finding food in the thickets and down on the ground at this time of year, but they are.
At times, people have been concerned that feeding the birds during milder times of the year can. Well, we know that is not the case. Instead, the birds’ instinct is to find more natural food. However, having a variety of food available at the bird feeders is very good insurance for the birds when we get cold and snowy weather that covers up their natural food supply.
In spring and early summer, the bird feeder can be cleaned out quickly for two main reasons. First, there are significantly more birds present at that time compared to right now. Second, by spring and early summer the natural wild seed and food supply is much more scarce after many months of vegetative dormancy. When we think of the huge numbers of birds coming to the feeding station during a winter storm or deep snow cover, we wonder what happens to them when the snow melts and the temperatures get back above freezing. Those many birds scattered throughout the woods, fields, and thickets are hard to find as they do blend in well with the vegetation.
With good snow cover, it is much easier to find non-feeder birds in the open country such as snow buntings, horned larks, and birds of prey. Another rather common bird to watch for on your walks is the tiny little golden-crowned kinglet. Since they are so small, their rather loud high-pitched ringing noise announces their presence. Some people cannot hear that frequency.
Despite slower action at the feeding station, know that the birds are still out there. If you have little action during snowy spells, you may have a neighbor who is feeding the birds a better selection of feed – including shelled raw peanuts – or you may have a persistent Coopers hawk hanging around. Don’t give up because your feeding station is needed especially when the bad weather hits and when the natural food supply dwindles as winter progresses.
Take a walk or a drive and see if you can find feeder and non-feeder birds out in the wild. It’s fun! I do think nature sometimes lets us know that what we think makes sense isn’t always what nature is thinking. Happy winter birding!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.