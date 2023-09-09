What a beautiful month September is! The beauty of this month just keeps coming as it covers a range of spectacular color from beginning to end.
Here in early September, we have so many beautiful wild flowers blooming along roadsides and hedgerows. Slow down or pull over on most any country road and check out the collection of blues, yellows, purples, and whites all mixed into perfect bouquets without having to pick any.
The blue chicory, the yellow hawkweed, white Queen Anne’s lace and fleabane, and the purple knapweed are present right now along with some of the early varieties of yellow goldenrod. As the goldenrods proliferate the others will gradually phase out and the wild asters will join the stage. Asters primarily come in deep purple and look so nice mixed in with the vibrant goldenrod. White asters will also become more noticeable as they reveal their thousands of tiny white blossoms creating eye-catching bundles of beauty.
The goldfinches are adding even more color to this picture as they are in their glory right now enjoying many types of wild plants that have gone to seed. Hedgerows that include scattered small trees is where the goldfinches have just completed their one and only nesting of the year – having waited until late summer to take advantage of the many maturing seeds to feed their young. I find it difficult to locate an active goldfinch nest because they often nest in places where they feed – like hedgerows and thickets. So, when we see goldfinches, often several at a time, it is difficult to tell if they are present for feeding or for nesting or both. With most other birds, often a single pair has a defined nesting territory and searching for the nest is a bit easier.
The good news is that the goldfinches have nested and we are seeing and hearing the young everywhere. They have a distinct squeaky voice as they closely follow their parents around for food. Fledgling birds often flutter their wings as they beg for food. It won’t be long and the adult goldfinches will molt into their elegant greenish winter plumage. Many goldfinches stay around all winter. Some move south and some move in from the north. They love nyjer seed and sunflower seeds. If you have a garden full of sunflowers, you probably have noticed goldfinches, among others, actively feeding on the ripe sunflower seeds.
The hummingbirds are still quite busy in our flower beds and at the sugar water feeders, though some already moved out in late August – like many other birds have. Keeping hummers around throughout September is like a bonus for us as we enjoy their entertaining flights among the gardens and “playing tag!” Throughout September see what the latest date is that you still see a hummingbird. Those later ones could include some that might be migrating from points north making a food or a rest stop. Usually by the last week of September they are quite scarce. Don’t take down your feeder or rip out your flowers too early!
As later September arrives, we start to see so much new beauty in the form of autumn with some maples, sumacs, and various wild vines turning color and looking so nice with the later goldenrods and wild asters in bloom. It’s another whole new batch of nature’s artwork. September’s beauty just keeps coming and serves as a great prelude for October’s show of color. I remember several trips up to the Lake Placid/Saranac Lake region right around Oct. 1 which revealed an overwhelming array of color everywhere — just spectacular. Still, right here in Western New York we will also have many beautiful sights, but we have to be ready. Time can easily get away from us and before we know it, we may have missed it. Don’t let this happen to you!
As for the variety of birds in our region, many will be migrating this month and can show up most anywhere on these nice September days. Have your binoculars ready. If you have less action at the bird feeders, remember that the fields, hedgerows, thickets, and woodlands have a bounty of seeds, berries, and nuts that the birds are busy enjoying.
It’s a great time to enjoy more comfortable weather for taking walks and short hikes to take in nature and the birds! Like always, I can’t stress enough to enjoy each day you can and to pay attention to the beauty all around you. September is great!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.