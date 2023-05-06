If nature ever reached its annual peak for overall beauty and action, I would say it is right now!
Right this minute we can walk out the door and encounter so much beauty, new growth from awakening trees and plants, and much animal activity – including returning birds from the south.
So many birds are everywhere – some already nesting for weeks – and others are just getting started or will begin shortly upon their arrival this month. It can be overwhelming if you are a birder with limited knowledge of bird ID beyond the bird feeder and your backyard. But that’s what makes birding fun, as we accept the challenge of identifying some interesting and very colorful new species.
Bald eagles have been feeding young in their South Warsaw nest since about March 20. The nest is very visible from Route 19 and hopefully they won’t have any complications this year like they did last year. By now you probably have heard of an eagle nesting in your general vicinity, as the bald eagles have made a tremendous comeback from a severe population decline in the late 20th century – primarily due to DDT in their food chain causing their eggs to become very brittle and not hatching.
Though bald eagles have made a great recovery and are no longer endangered, we can’t take their recovery for granted. Their local recovery is partly due to the available food provided by many road-killed dear all year long, especially in winter when most bodies of water are frozen. Many people have seen eagles consuming road-killed deer in open fields while vultures, crows, and ravens wait their turn. No matter how often one has seen these majestic eagles, they are very impressive every time – especially with an up-close look.
A pair of ospreys have recently built a nest on a utility pole on West Lake Road on the northwest corner of Silver Lake in Wyoming County. Utility workers have already made some visits to provide some extra insulation as the nest is touching wires. I’m not sure if they are planning on building a platform to get the nest away from the wires, but the large nest is already so large this seems like a very difficult task. Hopefully the nest can stay for this season and they can work on a special platform after the young leave the nest this year. Osprey are active fish-eating birds – very entertaining as they dive from the sky into the water to catch a fish – revealing their amazing eyesight and speed.
Bluebirds are in their prime nesting season right now. Some have already hatched young and many others will hatch shortly. Cold wet weather makes it very difficult for the parents to keep up with finding enough food for their young – all while keeping them warm enough and guarding the nest against predators. For this reason, many people purchase live mealworms for the parents to bring to their young. Often this makes all the difference in the successful fledging of the young broods of our beloved state bird.
If you have bluebird nest boxes, it is good to monitor them to see what is happening. If you had bluebirds using the box and something got into the nest and removed the eggs, the best thing to do is to remove all of the nesting material so that they can start over. The female bluebird can build a new nest very quickly.
Here on LaGrange Road, we are off to a great start with several pairs of bluebirds nesting. Remember that bluebirds generally won’t let another pair of bluebirds nest within about 300 feet of their nest. Also remember to place your bluebird nest box well out in the open, at least 50 feet from shrubbery and hedgerows, as this discourages the aggressive house wrens from taking over the nest box. Even if you don’t have bluebirds yet, don’t give up, as they have two or three nestings per season.
As you are reading this, the phenomenal warbler and other songbird migration is taking place.
I’m constantly encouraging you to get outside throughout May – especially the middle two weeks of May – to identify some of the 25 warbler species and several others moving through. Some species will head further north and others will settle in their preferred nesting habitats here in Western New York.
If you enjoy feeding hummingbirds and orioles you should already have your sugar water, grape jelly, and orange halves out there. You can also put out some short 8-inch pieces of string that the orioles may use for their nest building. Their nests get built quickly in May so you need your string out there now.
If you are interested in attending a short bird identification walk with me, feel free to call or text me on my cell phone at (585) 813-2676 so I can let you know of my upcoming walks here at 6340 LaGrange Rd. in Wyoming or at other local locations.
Enoy this beautiful month! I’m going to!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month.