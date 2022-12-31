Happy New Year’s Eve! Hard to believe another year is behind us and that 2023 starts tomorrow.
I’m always enthusiastic about the new year starting – a fresh beginning for several things, but especially my favorite hobby birding.
Starting at midnight New Year’s Eve, if I’m still up, which isn’t likely, I begin my 2023 list of birds identified by keeping track of the species, the date first seen, and location. The reason I’ll likely be in bed well before midnight is that I want to wake up New Year’s morning well rested and refreshed as I tackle the new year ready to spend several hours out and about looking for as many species as possible.
Obviously, a few birds around the feeding station and the yard will be found right away, though not as many as usual since the weather is expected to be rather mild and thus bird activity at the feeders will be much reduced. But I won’t be spending much time at the feeding station as there are many more species of birds to find on the farm and various surrounding habitats, including some local creek beds, parks, and other pretty reliable birding hotspots.
But, before I even do the morning feeder watch, I will be outside before dawn – maybe even in the middle of the night – looking for or listening for owls. I may get lucky and hear a great-horned owl or a barred owl.
I remember a couple of years ago, I woke up at 3 a.m. with a headache and my wife also happened to be awake and indicated that a great-horned owl was hooting nearby. I asked her why she hadn’t woken me up, but she thought I needed my sleep. I did get up and began tracking down the owl hooting just up the road at our home farm, quietly “sneaking” up on it. But it didn’t care anything about me as it was communicating with another owl off to the east, as mating season was on the horizon. Great-horned owls start nesting in February.
If I don’t hear a screech owl early on New Year’s Day, I’m likely going to get a look at our recently discovered resident screech owl about 12 feet up in our maple tree in front of our bird feed shop. Today, being one of the first sunshiny mild days in a long time, it was a real treat to see it soaking up the early morning warm sun rays. Still, this afternoon (Thursday) the owl keeps showing himself propped up in the maple tree cavity, very well camouflaged. My luck, the screech owl won’t make a noise or make itself visible on New Year’s Day, but that’s ok, as they are quite common and it’s just a good feeling knowing that we’re close “neighbors!”
Yes, birding on the first day of the year is great fun and I will likely be doing it with my son, Karl, who has become quite a good birder. Also, my friend, Rick, who has done a great deal of birding with me. The more eyes and ears the better as we venture out into the fields and travel country roads. We just never know what we will see over those several hours. It turns out that Monday, Jan. 2, is also a holiday and could offer more opportunities to see some species we missed the day before.
By now, the vast majority of the Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Counts have taken place across New York State and North America – generally the last two weeks of December and very early in January. The count circle in which I live here in Wyoming is called the Letchworth-Silver Lake Count, a 7 ½ mile radius circle drawn on a map from Perry Center. That count yielded 70 different species of birds. Note that the circle was split up into many small sections, each assigned to birding volunteers from all over Western New York.
Since the waters of Silver Lake were open, we were able to get a good species count on waterfowl. Obviously, the many volunteer birders help make a good long list for the entire group. There was no one who would have identified all 70 species on their own. In many cases, only one individual bird was identified of a certain species. There were no reports of purple finch, evening grosbeak, pine siskin, northern shrike, or cedar waxwings. There were more than 30 bald eagles seen that day – about a dozen at Silver Lake – many resting on the partially frozen lake.
The screech owl I mentioned gave itself away about two weeks ago when one day I noticed a pair of bluebirds frantically making “fowl” noises in the direction of the hollow cavity. Then several other birds did the same thing. Obviously, that meant there was a screech owl roosting in that cavity. Several birds actually sat on the edge of the hole and stuck their heads in which seemed rather daring!
As you know, we actively feed the birds at Genesee County Park near the two parking lot entrances on Raymond Road. At the main entrance the other day I was glad to see that a Carolina wren is busy eating suet and some seeds. This larger wren is usually alone in winter and not real common. Genesee County Park will be a certain stop for me on New Year’s Day which may be busy at the park as people do their First Day Hikes mostly for exercise. That’s great, but I would like to emphasize that people not only exercise but try to focus more in taking in nature’s beauty and the birds as well!
All the best to you in the new year! First thing tomorrow, start your own 2023 list and keep adding to it all winter and into the spring. It’s really fun. See you out there!
As always, feel free to text or call me at (585) 813-2676 or write to me at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591. I do enjoy my communications with you.
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month.