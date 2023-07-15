Right now, we are in the thick of summer with all of the ingredients needed for the flora and fauna to flourish.
The recent rains – much needed,though still very spotty – have made all the difference together with sunny, warm, and humid conditions. All these help create an environment optimal for insects which are an important part of our ecosystem. So many birds count on insects as their food source.
We humans, as farmers and consumers, count on the pollinator insects for food production. It’s really amazing how much inter-dependency of plants and animals there is within the natural world.
It’s a great time of year to be enjoying the fruits of the land – right now cherries, raspberries, currents, and blueberries. Our blueberry patch is looking good this summer. As much as I love the birds, we had to put a huge net over our fenced-in blueberry patch to keep the birds out. I would gladly share my blueberries with them; however, the birds take a bite (or a peck) out of many berries instead of just eating the whole berry. This is because they often can’t get a good grip on the dangling berries so they just jab the ripened berries with their beaks and go on to the next one. That’s far too much damage.
The typical fruit eating birds are robins, cedar waxwings, orioles, catbirds, mockingbirds, brown thrashers, and even bluebirds.
Fruit production in the larger orchards owned by fruit farmers has been very challenging this spring and early summer. A good friend of ours has a large fruit farm near Lake Ontario and has suffered a variety of perils. I went up there to see it for myself. It started with a hard frost just before blossoming which actually results in distorting the shape of many apples and creates an ugly scar in some cases. Then much needed rains did not come. A couple of weeks ago rain finally came but included a massive hail storm that moved from west to east pummeling their apple, peach, and apricot crops. These hail-battered fruits won’t make it for the fresh fruit market and it’s still too early to tell if they will even make it for the canning or juice market. Hail stones over the size of nickels came down for 20 minutes resulting in multiple hail stone hits on fruits. Those bruises may heal or may cause the fruit to rot. Pretty discouraging.
Back in Wyoming County we are pretty fortunate, but as we know, a violent storm with hail and wind can come up most anywhere any time. Though we grow our own blueberries and other berries, we still go blueberry picking elsewhere to get the freezer full for the winter as I eat them almost every day.
It’s a great time of year to go berry and cherry picking. Often it puts us face to face with several interesting birds. One is the cedar waxwing which is an elegant bird that thrives on cherries and berries of all types. When berries aren’t available, they also are good at snatching flying insects from their perches.
Waxwings are nesting now and will be through August as they time their nesting with the best fruit and wild berry availability to feed their young – the same reason why goldfinches don’t nest until very late in the summer to coincide with peak ripening of weed seeds to feed their fledging young late in August and early September.
It’s a great time of year to enjoy the hummingbirds at the feeder and in the flower gardens. The rose-breasted grosbeaks, purple finches, cardinals, and goldfinches love sunflower seeds at the feeding station.
The various swallows have fledged young and many are working on a second nesting already. Our cliff swallows now have four active nests around our house and barn.
Birds of prey seem to be doing well and are present as we go about our daily chores. More and more eagles and osprey are nesting in our area and throughout Western New York State. The various falcons, accipitors, and buteos (all different families of hawks) are doing well and often appear when we least expect it.
Yes, it’s a time of bounteous summer production of food and of increased numbers of wild animals and birds. I thank God for our wonderful world of nature on this beautiful earth on which we live.
Maybe I’ll see you in the blueberry patch or out birding somewhere? Call or text me at 585-813-2676 with any questions, photos, or comments. I enjoy hearing from so many of you!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.