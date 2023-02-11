It’s only February, but are you sensing signs of spring? I think we all are – and the birds are as well.
Besides a mostly mild winter that we are experiencing, there are several signs of spring that reveal themselves regardless of how harsh the winter is. One of those is the rapidly increasing amount of daylight. That, together with the clocks jumping ahead on Sunday, March 12, will have us seeing daylight much deeper into the afternoon/evening, giving us more time to do things outside before dark.
A really good sign of spring is hearing the great horned owls hooting at night reminding us that they are already nesting. They are using former nests of other birds of prey which could be way up high in a tree. Picture a red-tailed hawk’s nest about 50 feet high and the strong harsh winds blowing way up there swaying the nest from side to side – all while the owl keeps her eggs warm and secure under her. Her mate will bring her food. Some will nest in hollow tree cavities as well.
Probably one of the most noticeable signs of spring will be the sudden arrival of anywhere from three to a dozen red-winged blackbirds at the feeding station. It’s usually around the third week of February that some show up. Last year some showed up early in February.
Be on the lookout this year as the warmer weather may influence them to show up sooner this year as well. You may have them for a few hours or they may stay for a few days. By early March they will probably be everywhere. The redwings will likely be mostly males – many of which may be first year and thus not fully molted into their adult male plumage. Females look much different. Remember though that behavior and their voices also help identify them if they don’t quite look like redwings. Always watch for the tail to twitch – especially when they make their one syllable calls.
Whether you feed the birds or not, if you have cardinals near your home, Valentine’s Day is often about the time that the males start singing their familiar song which is a repetition of clear whistles. They will do this on a nice warm day and even during some of the coldest days of February – especially if the sun is out. Leslie, my wife, has already heard a male singing. Now that we are deep into the winter season, much of the cardinals’ natural food supply is getting depleted so their attendance at the feeding station is way up. Again, count the red ones (males) and then the brownish ones (females) and you may be surprised how many there are.
Many robins spend the winter in Western New York State, however, they are likely visitors from the north – calling this their “South!” In general, the robin population this winter seems to be lower than normal, however, there are plenty out there. When we start seeing robins in March, chances are that those are ones that have migrated back here from some nearby southern states. Our winter robins probably won’t waste any time in getting back to Canada. Regardless, seeing robins from anywhere makes us really think spring.
Most feeding stations have some house finches all winter long. It’s very uncommon to have their cousins, purple finches, throughout the winter. However, the first purple finches could start returning anytime between now and March. Though they are closely related, when you see a purple finch appear, you should see several noticeable differences between them and house finches. The deep raspberry color of the male is one of them. The female purple has a distinct white or cream-colored eyeline. Purple finches have an upright posture and a notched tail.
Bald eagles will be nesting in March but are certainly working on preparing their nests. Their population has grown dramatically. On Silver Lake in Wyoming County one day in January there were 20 eagles! My friend Ron who lives on Silver Lake texted me that there were 14 perched on the ice on the north end. At the same time, I was on the south end where there were 6 more also perched on the ice. The lake was not completely frozen and they were probably looking for some fish that may have floated to the edge of the ice. Of the 20 eagles, only four of them were adults, meaning that the rest of them were between one and four years of age. Eagles spending the winter here are common and the many deer road kills have helped feed them when most bodies of water are frozen over. Many of you have seen eagles feeding on dead deer along roadways and fields.
In less than a month, we are going to see a big change in the bird population and our “sense of spring” will grow dramatically.
Hope you are keeping your 2023 bird list up to date and watching it grow in the coming weeks. Happy Birding!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.