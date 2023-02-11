red-winged blackbird

Becky Matsubara via WikiMedia Commons/CCA 2.0 Generic license

Looking for a sure sign of spring? Watch for the return of the red-winged blackbird.

 Rebecca Matsubara

It’s only February, but are you sensing signs of spring? I think we all are – and the birds are as well.

Besides a mostly mild winter that we are experiencing, there are several signs of spring that reveal themselves regardless of how harsh the winter is. One of those is the rapidly increasing amount of daylight. That, together with the clocks jumping ahead on Sunday, March 12, will have us seeing daylight much deeper into the afternoon/evening, giving us more time to do things outside before dark.

