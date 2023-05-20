The last year or two I have been telling you about our cliff swallow experience and the story continues.
A little recap on what has happened... First, cliff swallows are not that common in Western New York. They are one of six swallow species of swallows. They often nest in large colonies in several other states. They typically nest under bridges and under eaves of old buildings. They make a mud nest similar to that of barn swallows. The mud is gathered and mixed with their saliva – making the nest strong. But cliff swallows make more than a typical barn swallow nest – they keep building the walls much higher to make an enclosed nest with a side entrance. That means the nest is often attached to the ceiling of the bridge or the soffit of an old barn.
Three years ago, we suddenly had two pair of cliff swallows arrive at the farm right next door and they built two nests under the eaves of our old dairy barn. They were successful and one pair even had two broods. The next year they were back again and nested successfully as well. Then, last year, when they returned, the house (English) sparrows chased them away from the barn as if they wanted to use the old swallow nests themselves. Needless to say, I was disappointed that our friendly cliff swallows had left.
A few days later, while Leslie and I were working in our big perennial flower bed near our two-car vinyl-sided attached garage, we noticed a pair of swallows building a nest on our motion light above the overhead garage doors. We just figured they were barn swallows and decided that we would let them build a nest there, which was better than having them build a nest inside the garage on the overhead door opener.
The next day I happened to be closer to the nest and to my surprise realized that the swallows were a pair of cliff swallows, likely a pair that had been chased away by the English sparrows at the farm just up the road about quarter- mile. I was so excited to have them there right at our house!
Of all the places they could have gone from the farm, what made them come down to our house to nest on a white vinyl-sided house on a motion light – totally non-characteristic of their typical bridge and old rustic nesting sites? Well, sure enough they kept building the nest and before long it was complete all the way up to the vinyl soffit with its side entrance hole. This pair of swallows seemed so content with their enclosed nest and were not intimidated by us walking in and out of the garage constantly.
Needless to say, their presence was welcome and we were so glad that we had decided to let them nest there. In the meantime, a pair of barn swallows had showed up and they were interested in nesting inside the garage on top of the overhead garage door opener unit. We were tempted to stop them from nesting there, but then decided to allow them. Why? Because if we kicked them out of the garage, the aggressive barn swallows very likely might have tried to chase the cliff swallows away, so we decided to leave everything alone. The cliff swallows were so happy with their first nesting that they had a second nesting which finished around Aug. 28.
Throughout the spring and summer we had several garden clubs, groups, and bird walks here for bird and/or garden tours. Of course, the nesting cliff swallows (and a pair of nesting orchard orioles down low in a crab apple tree) got a lot of attention. It was a fun summer with birds nesting everywhere and enjoying our various flower gardens.
So, fast forward to early May this year. I was doubtful, yet hopeful that we would be seeing any cliff swallows return. At 6 a.m. May 7 as I walked out the door, there they were – a pair of cliff swallows already claiming that motion light as theirs. It had to be the same pair and it made my day. An hour later, the first orchard orioles also made them selves known.
These swallows spent their first night sleeping up there and on Monday already started building their new nest (the old one had crumbled) and as of this writing are making quick progress. It seems that every night before I go in the house for the night that I’m checking to see if our “pet” cliff swallows are OK up there. Now that they have their nest partially build, they cozy up in the nest for their overnight sleeping.
I often say that God works in mysterious ways and this is one of those. Unusual circumstances happen to me, a very avid bird lover, and for that I’m thankful. Enjoy your birds.
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591, or call (585) 813-2676.