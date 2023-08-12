Trees are a very important facet of nature for several reasons. A few reasons include their ability to clean the air, provide food in many forms and offer shelter and habitat for birds and wildlife.
We humans rely on trees for lumber, shelter, windbreaks, fruit production, keeping the ecosystem working, cleaning the air that we humans pollute, and providing much beauty, shade, and enjoyment in the garden and landscape.
Everyone likely has their favorite tree which could be based upon childhood memories, providing shade near our homes, overall beauty.
In my case. I have several favorite trees at home and out and about in the countryside. If you have been on one of my bird and garden walks at my home, I’ve pointed some them out to you – often people are asking about them before I have a chance to bring the particular trees to their attention.
Trees vary so greatly and come in so many varieties. If you aren’t big on gardening, you can still get excited about your trees and planting a new one here and there and watching it grow and develop into one of your favorites – partly because of your nurturing it for years.
When we had our new home built in 2001 on the farm, there were only four trees here – three along the road and one big old heavily battered black walnut tree along the driveway near an old farm equipment storage barn. When I was 2, in 1962, our family moved to the farm at 6340 LaGrange Rd. in the town of Perry. I remember coming down to this old barn many times with my father to put equipment away or to get equipment out that we would need. I remember the big walnut tree standing there and Dad showing me where lightning had struck this lone tree with strips of bark peeled right down to the ground.
Fast forward to 2001 when Mom and Dad gave us a couple of acres on which to build our home just a 5-minute walk from the farm where I grew up. As our new house and new barn were built, friends and relatives kept asking questions about when I was going to take down the old barn and why haven’t I removed that big old half-dead walnut tree? Little did they know that those two items were in my plan to remain as nostalgic items from my years growing up on the farm. I hate to waste something that still has a purpose and value; the barn and the tree weren’t going anywhere!
The old barn (which now has a new roof) sits behind my new barn so it’s basically hidden. It provides great storage for our equipment and greenhouse supplies. Though the barn has some issues, it’s built with some really neat beams and doesn’t seem to budge a bit in a wind storm.
But what about the tree?
Avid bird and nature person that I am, living on a mostly bare land plot wasn’t going to be good for attracting birds. We had limited habitat so that rather ugly half-dead walnut tree was going to have to be “our tree.” Besides, I had respect for it having survived one or two lighting strikes.
Up high there were – and still are – several dead branches sticking up into the sky above some greenery from the live walnut branches below. These bare branches make for a great bird perch. The number and variety of interesting and unlikely birds that have perched way up there is quite amazing. The tree has been a magnet to the birds.
Soon after building the house, we planted a trumpet vine next to the tree trunk in hopes it would dress up the faltering tree a bit. Did it ever! That trumpet vine has climbed nearly to the top of the tree and is blossoming profusely. The tree is now a combination walnut/trumpet vine tree looking so vibrant and hosting many species of birds year-round. The hummingbird action up there among the many trumpet vine blossoms is fascinating.
The walnut tree is doing better than it was 22 years ago having recently produced several bushels of walnuts – probably too many!
After 22 years of living here, our yard is full of a nice variety of trees and many gardens. In front of the house, we have a beautiful dawn redwood growing rapidly and behind the house a really neat bald cypress, not to mention several oaks, crab apples, maples, and many others.
Remember the saying that the best time to plant a tree was years ago and the next best time to plant a tree is today! I’m still planting for me, for future generations, and for the birds!
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for the The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.