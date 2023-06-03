We have had a great spring with so many beautiful birds and blooming and budding trees, shrubs, and flowers. Nature just keeps unfolding its many spectacular wonders before our eyes each and every day.
Many species of birds have already completed their first nesting and will likely have another brood or two in the coming weeks. Others are just starting their only nesting of the season – and some are still waiting to begin so that when their young hatch in early summer they will have plenty of insect availability to feed them. The nesting season for goldfinches doesn’t begin until late July so that the young can be fed when the natural supply of weed seeds is at its peak in August and September.
Cedar waxwings have been a bit of a mystery this year. It is normal for the cedar waxwings to form large flocks late in fall and to migrate south or to other regions where the natural wild fruit and berry supply is better. I remember seeing the last few waxwings in early December feeding on some crabapple-like berries on ornamental pear trees in downtown Perry. This spring I have seen very few waxwings and that was just recently. The mystery is where they have been and why there still seem to be so few around compared to what is normally a much greater presence this time of year.
Waxwings are known for wandering far and wide wherever they need to go to find food – especially berries. This time of year they can often be seen snatching insects from their perch from a dead branch of a tree, often near water where more insects may be available.
They also enjoy the berries of mountain ash, holly, autumn olive, and others. They nest in shade trees in your yard. If you can hear their high-pitched call, it’s generally pretty easy to see them as well and even locate their nests.
They are rather late nesters as well, generally starting in later June and having a couple of broods deep into the summer season. They thrive on several wild berries and fruits and also on cultivated fruits such as blueberries, cherries, and service berries.
Waxwings are very elegant birds with their yellowish-bronzy color, their black mask, crest, and bold yellow tail band.
The eastern bluebirds are having a great early spring nesting season. Many broods have already fledged. If you have them nesting in your nest boxes, watch for them to fledge and then immediately clean out the nest box. Once they leave the nest box (fledge) they do not come back there to roost. The bluebirds will likely build a new nest in that same box as they prepare for their second brood. In many cases, something may have gone wrong with their first nesting – due to predators or cold weather – and they may have recently started a new nesting.
It is good to monitor your nesting bluebirds by looking in the nest box once in a while. Check and see if ants have established a colony in the nesting material. If so, carefully remove the nest with the eggs in it from the box with a putty knife and clean out the ants with the putty knife, and then put the nest back in the box. I’ve done it a few times, but it needs to be done before the ants get too disruptive and the female decides to abandon the nesting.
There is so much to discuss about working with bluebirds. If you’ve never tried it, feeding them meal worms is a way to help them make it through a cold spell during which it is difficult to find enough food.
Offering mealworms often makes all the difference to the survival of the brood during cold weather spells in spring and even early summer. Feeding mealworms can allow you to build a greater trust with your local pair of bluebirds.
Summer bird feeding is great fun. Keep plenty of sunflower seeds available for the rose-breasted grosbeaks and purple finches, feed grape jelly to the Baltimore and orchard orioles in small bowls, and keep your sugar water fresh for the hummingbirds. If you fed nyjer seed to the goldfinches and then they stopped coming that is because they have been eating the huge supply of dandelions that have gone to seed. Those are almost gone and several goldfinches may return to your feeding station soon. Feeding raw shelled peanuts to the birds also keeps many of your favorites coming to the feeding station. A wire mesh feeder is good to use.
My next bird ID walk will be at 8 a.m. June 10 at our home at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming. It will be a short easy walk and ends at 9:30 a.m. No fee required, bring a friend and binoculars, and get ready to have fun. Let me know if you are planning on attending.
Hans Kunze is an avid birder and nature enthusiast who has been writing about birds and nature for more than 30 years. He writes for The Daily News twice each month. Write him at 6340 LaGrange Rd., Wyoming, NY 14591 or call (585) 813-2676.