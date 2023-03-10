BATAVIA — The annual Genesee Community College Fine Arts Student Exhibition is back.
This year’s show, titled “Elements & Principles,” will demonstrate the skills the students have learned throughout their art classes. Emphasizing work in observation, abstraction, mixed-media, portraiture and developing artistic imagination, this display has something for everyone.
“All the artwork in ‘Elements & Principles: GCC Fine Arts Student Exhibition’ has been completed within the 2022/2023 school year,” said Justin M. Johnston, vice president of development and external affairs at GCC. “A majority of the pieces were created in the Fall ’22, though a handful of students were able to complete projects this spring in time for the art show.”
The exhibition will feature student work from Drawing 1 & 2, Painting 1 & 2, Ceramics 1, 2-D Design and 3-D Design classes.
Any student who is enrolled in an art class within the 2022-2023 school year was allowed to submit their artwork for this exhibition. By giving the students the ability to pick which of their pieces to present created an eclectic composition. Students can choose which of their artwork they resonate with most, which they think is their strongest, or which projects they had the most fun creating.
“A large group of students were eager to present their tromp l’oeil (meaning “deceives the eye”; an artistic optical illusion) ceramics projects; you’ll see clay depictions of food, household objects, and other things not traditionally made out of ceramics,” Johnston said. “A number of the drawing students applied with their interior spaces projects; you’ll see many depictions of spaces found on the GCC Batavia campus rendered in graphite and charcoal.”
He said the arts professors (Heather Jones, Moi Dugan, Sue Forster-DiMartino) and the gallery coordinator (Jessica Skehan) had the ability to veto pieces that were deemed not as strong as others that were submitted, or if there were too many of the same project.
This is the second year GCC has done this method, and Johnston said they’ve found most of the students are decisive in picking their best work.
There are 36 students are presenting artwork for the upcoming show, with more than 75 pieces displayed.
The title “Elements & Principles” came about when Jessica Skehan, the Arts Center Assistant, went through all the art courses offered in the course catalogue. Johnston said she picked out buzz words that described skills and learning outcomes for the students, and created a list of possible titles. From there she consulted with Fine Art Professor Heather Jones, and they decided “Elements & Principles” described the artwork best.
“Having so many unique pieces in an exhibit can make it challenging to title a show. Elements & Principles refers to the basic building blocks that make up good art,” he said. “We often judge artwork based on these motives, even if we don’t know the specifics of these artistic fundamentals. Students are challenged to master these skills, and incorporate them into a design. By choosing which of these fundamentals to embrace and which to reject will help mold a person’s artistic style.”
The Rosalie “Roz’ Steiner Art Gallery opened in Fall 2010. The first Fine Art Student Exhibition held in the gallery was in March 2011. It was incorporated into the curriculum that all of the fine arts students would help install and prepare the gallery for an art show every year. Johnston said this gives the students hands-on gallery experience and prepares them for a future in the professional art realm.
“Elements & Principles” runs to April 6. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.