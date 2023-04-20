PERRY — The Perry Fire Department will conduct a chicken barbecue Saturday.
The barbecue will take place noon to sold out the Fireman’s Building in the village park.
Tickets are $14 pre-sale and $15 at the door. Pre-sale meals must be picked up by 3 p.m.
For tickets call Tom McLaughlin at (716) 462-7282.
The annual vendor sale will also take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will include a basket raffle, lottery tree, concession stand and more.
