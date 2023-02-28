Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.