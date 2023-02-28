NORTH JAVA — A gun raffle will be conducted April 15 by the Harris Corners Fire Company.
The raffle will take place 7 to 11 p.m. at the North Java Fire Hall on Route 98. Call (585) 591-8132 for ticket information.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 12:36 pm
