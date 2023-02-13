DARIEN — The Darien Fire Company will host a Daytona 500 raffle party on Feb. 19.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. at the fire hall on 10537 Alleghany Rd. Food and beverages will be included on-premises.
Large televisions will be available to watch the race. Outside snacks will also be welcome.
The grand prize is two tickets to the Coke Zero 400 race on Aug. 26, including air fare and hotel. Second place is $250 and third place is $200.
The day will also include side raffles, a lotto tree and 50/50.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased through any volunteer fire associate; 7 p.m. Monday evenings at the fire hall; or at Darien Auto Parts.