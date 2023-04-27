WARSAW — A euchre tournament will be conducted May 7 by the Warsaw Fire Police Squad.
The tournament will start 1 p.m. at the Warsaw Fire Hall on 49 East Buffalo St. Contact Primo at (585) 786-2698 for more information.
