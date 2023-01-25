WARSAW — A euchre tournament has been set for Feb. 5 by the Warsaw Fire Police Squad.
The event will start 1 p.m. at the fire hall on East Buffalo Street. Call Primo at (585) 786-2608 for more information.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. SE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 12:10 pm
WARSAW — A euchre tournament has been set for Feb. 5 by the Warsaw Fire Police Squad.
The event will start 1 p.m. at the fire hall on East Buffalo Street. Call Primo at (585) 786-2608 for more information.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1