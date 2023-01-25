Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 28F. SE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%.