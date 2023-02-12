ALEXANDER — The Alexander Fire Department will host a Valentine’s steak dinner and dance on Feb. 18.
ALEXANDER — The Alexander Fire Department will host a Valentine’s steak dinner and dance on Feb. 18.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Music will be by the Red Creek Band.
Tickets are $30 for singles or $50 per couple.
The event is advance tickets only by calling Heidi at (585) 813-6598.