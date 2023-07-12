KENDALL — The Kendall Firemen’s Carnival will take place from Thursday to Saturday.
Ride specials will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. daily, along with 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. A variety of food and drinks will also be available, along with nightly live music.
The carnival will be located behind the fire hall at 1879 Kendall Rd.
Activities will also include:
n Thursday — An auction and a kiddie parade are both set for 6 p.m.
n Friday — The firemen’s parade will take place 7 p.m.
n Saturday — A cornhole tournament and lawn mower tractor pull are set for noon. A cruise-in will take place 4 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.