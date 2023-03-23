BATAVIA — Five more people who made an impact on music through their own songs, through teaching and guiding students or adult groups — or all of the above — are now among Batavia High School’s Musicians of Note.
In addition to Class of 2023, a Musician of Note from 2022 was in the BHS Auditorium Friday night to formally receive his award. He was unable to attend last year due to illness.
The 2023 honorees were the late Diana Dipson, Class of 1929; Melzie Case, Class of 2012; Deanna Spiotta, 2005; Brian Fontaine-Isaac, 2001; and Gloria McLaughlin, retired BCSD music teacher, who taught from 1970-1989. Musician of Note Mark Hoerbelt participated in the ceremony as well.
DIANA DIPSON
Dipson earned degrees from Oberlin Conservatory and the Julliard Graduate School of Music. She was first violinist of the New York City Symphony under conductor Leopold Stokowski in the mid 1940s into the 1950s. She returned to Batavia in 1955 and became first chair of the Genesee Symphony and also a board member. In later years, she taught violin, and gave performances at area churches, and died in 1997.
Anne Marie Starowitz, who accepted the award on Dipson’s behalf, said Roxy’s Music Store owner Rose Caccamise approached her while she was on the board for the Holland Land Office Museum and wrote local history articles.
“She said, ‘There’s someone I’d really like you to write about,’” Starowitz remembered. “Because of her, meeting here and talking to her, she made me self-interested in this wonderful musician.”
Through Starowitz’s research, she got to meet Dipson’s son, which was very interesting.
“I got to all her papers and everything that was at the Holland Land Office Museum and where she lived, and all the wonderful things about her,” Starowitz said. “I feel I really do know her ....”
MELANIE “MELZIE” CASE
Case graduated from Buffalo State in 2019 with a vocal music education degree. She has been a Batavia Middle School vocal and general music teacher since 2018, a percussionist for the Genesee Symphony Orchestra and GSO board member, and vocal director for Batavia City School District musical productions. She also plays piano/organ for the First Presbyterian Church.
Case began her remarks by thanking her family for supporting her musical endeavors from the beginning — for driving her to lessons and rehearsals, and for coming to all her concerts and shows.
“I’d like to thank all the teachers I had in my time at BCSD, especially my music teachers for just making me love music and giving me so many incredible musical experiences. I’d like to thank my current colleagues, some of whom were my teachers when I was in school, and also my students for just making this the best job ever.”
Her thanks extended to her private music lesson teachers and college professors for preparing her for a career in music.
DEANNA SPIOTTA
Spiotta said it was an honor to be selected by the Musicians of Note Committee and to be honored — especially by her alma mater — for her musical accomplishments. She performed in an a capella ensemble called Cut Off and produced her own EP, “The Inbetween.” She performed in the Nashville, Tenn., area for over a year. Currently, Spiotta is performing in Rochester in a number of groups, one called Pushin’ Time acoustic duo and background vocals in Eric Carlson’s HalfDead group.
The Musicians of Note honor helps her to reflect on how far she’s come, but also on all those who cheered her along the way and the educators who encouraged her to go on, Spiotta said. They included Ken Hay, former Batavia High School band director, who passed away Feb. 28.
“I just want to say about Mr. Hay — I still call him Mr. Hay, too — that we all miss him so much already and we carry that collective grief of a loss ... but how beautiful that he made such a profound impact on all of us that we feel that so deeply,” Spiotta said.
BRIAN FONTAINE-ISAAC
Fontaine-Isaac has a bachelor of science in English from the United States Naval Academy. He graduated from Peabody Conservatory with a degree in music education. Fontaine-Isaac is the artistic director and conductor for Encore Creativity for Older Adults, He has also led the 85-voice Alexandria Choral Society as its artistic director and conductor.
“I am grateful to be here this evening. I want to say a special ‘Thank you’ to the Batavia City School District and, in particular, the incredible music educators that set me on the path that I am on,” he said. “We have a real gift here in the city of Batavia in our music department.”
Fontaine-Isaac thanked his wife, Jacquelynne Fontaine-Isaac; his parents, Jim and Kim; and the rest of his family. He also talked about his interaction with Batavia students Friday morning.
“I had a real privilege, this morning, of working with our Batavia High School students and our Middle School students,” he said. “I can tell you that music is thriving here ...”
GLORIA MCLAUGHLIN
McLaughlin prepared students for All-County, Area All-State and All-State choruses. She directed 11 high school musicals (Tonawanda High School, St. Mary’s High School, and Batavia High School), and was a member of Genesee Chorale. The founder of Habitat for Humanity in Genesee County, she and her husband, Norm, were each named Genesee County Humanitarian of the Year for community service. With the United Way of Genesee County, McLaughlin won three awards.
McLaughlin introduced some humor into her remarks, telling the audience, “I think they (district staff) think I’m ancient. They wouldn’t let me walk up the stairs.”
The former teacher gave special thanks to the custodial staff in the district when she was there, calling those employees, “unsung heroes.”
“Trust me, not one music department could survive. At 1 o’clock, we’d need the risers at John Kennedy,” she said of equipment used during performances. At 3 o’clock, we’d need them back here. Then, we’d need more music stands. Then, we’d need more chairs. So, I very much appreciate all the work of the custodial staff.”
MARK HOERBELT
Hoerbelt said, as may have been the case with other honorees, he would rather sing, play or conduct musicians rather than speak.
“It’s a pleasure to be here as a former teacher of mine and a former student are inducted,” he said. He also thanked the church choir from Resurrection Parish, whom he conducted Friday night, for coming.
Hoerbelt acknowledged the students he had over the years.
“I learned from my students as much as they learned from me,” he said. “The students’ accomplishments are really what makes everything worth it — whether it’s a student that just sings in the choir, somebody that learned a guitar chord from you or somebody that made it to All-Nationals.”