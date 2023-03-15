BATAVIA — One Batavia High School graduate is teaching kids in the district and performing in the community. A couple of others live elsewhere, but lead groups in their communities as well.
One taught for nearly 20 years in the City School District while winning awards for her service to the community. Yet another applied her skills in New York City for years, then returned to Batavia and did the same.
The five will be honored at 7 p.m. Friday when the Batavia City School District holds its fourth annual Musicians of Note ceremony in the High School Auditorium.
The district will recognize nominees with video presentations. High School ensembles will perform to celebrate those specific honorees. It will display plaques on the new Musicians Of Note wall at the High School featuring their accomplishments.
The 2023 honorees include Melzie Case, Class of 2012; Deanna Spiotta, 2005; Brian Isaac, 2001; Gloria McLaughlin, retired BCSD music teacher, who taught from 1970-1989; and Diana Dipson, Class of 1929. Since Mark Hoerbelt was ill during Musicians of Note 2022, the district will have a performance celebrating Hoerbelt’s acceptance into Musician of Note last year.
Case graduated from Buffalo State in 2019 with a vocal music education degree. She has been a Batavia Middle School vocal and general music teacher since 2018, a percussionist for the Genesee Symphony Orchestra and GSO board member, and vocal director for Batavia City School District musical productions. She also plays piano/organ for the First Presbyterian Church.
Spiotta graduated from Batavia in 2005. She has a bachelor of arts degree in musical theater arts. Spiotta performed in an a capella ensemble called Cut Off and produced her own EP called The Inbetween. She performed in the Nashville area for over a year. Currently, Spiotta is performing in Rochester in a number of groups, one called Pushin’ Time acoustic duo and background vocals in Eric Carlson’s HalfDead group.
“Both Melzie and Deanna were students of mine,” High School Band Director and Batavia Music Department Chair Jane Haggett said.
2001 Batavia graduate and former Marine Brian Isaac has a bachelor of science in English from the United States Naval Academy. While in the Academy, he was a four-year member of the Men’s Glee Club and its select six-man doo-wop a capella group. Isaac graduated from Peabody Conservatory with a degree in music education. Now, 22 years later, He is the artistic director and conductor for Encore Creativity for Older Adults, He has also led the 85-voice Alexandria Choral Society as its artistic director and conductor.
Retired Batavia High School teacher Gloria McLaughlin prepared students for All County, Area All State and All State choruses.
“One year, six Batavia students were chosen for the NYSSMA All State Chorus,” Haggett said.
McLaughlin directed 11 high school musicals (Tonawanda High School, St. Mary’s High School, and Batavia High School). McLaughlin was a member of Genesee Chorale under the direction of Ted Ashizawa
The founder of Habitat for Humanity in Genesee County, she and her husband, Norm, were each named Genesee County Humanitarian of the Year for community service.
With the United Way of Genesee County, McLaughlin won three awards for chairing the Housing Initiatives Committee, developing senior and low income housing. She chaired the committee for 10 years.
The late Diana Dipson, graduated from Batavia High School with honors in 1929 and went on to become an accomplished violinist. She earned degrees from Oberlin Conservatory and the Julliard Graduate School of Music. She was first violinist of the New York City Symphony under conductor Leopold Stokowski in the mid 1940s into the 1950s.
“When they had music for the silent movies, she would have been of the violin players that would be hired to do that,” Haggett said.
She returned to Batavia in 1955 and became first chair of the Genesee Symphony and also a board member. In later years, she worked in the family business of Dipson Theater, taught violin, and gave performances at area churches.